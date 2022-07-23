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Ch. 14 - Structural Identification I: Infrared Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 14 - Structural Identification I: Infrared Spectroscopy and Mass SpectrometryProblem 43a
Chapter 13, Problem 43a

Identify the peaks in the mass spectrum of octan-4-one that correspond to (a) α-cleavage.
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Understand the concept of α-cleavage: In mass spectrometry, α-cleavage refers to the breaking of the bond adjacent to the carbonyl group in a ketone. This process generates a radical and a cation, which can be detected as peaks in the mass spectrum.
Identify the structure of octan-4-one: Octan-4-one is a ketone with an eight-carbon chain and a carbonyl group located at the fourth carbon. The molecular formula is C8H16O.
Determine the possible α-cleavage sites: For octan-4-one, α-cleavage can occur at the bonds adjacent to the carbonyl group, which are the C3-C4 and C4-C5 bonds.
Calculate the mass of the fragments: When α-cleavage occurs at the C3-C4 bond, the fragment containing the carbonyl group will be C4H8O. When cleavage occurs at the C4-C5 bond, the fragment will be C5H10O. Use the molecular weights of carbon (12), hydrogen (1), and oxygen (16) to calculate the mass of these fragments.
Identify the peaks in the mass spectrum: The mass spectrum will show peaks corresponding to the masses of the fragments generated by α-cleavage. Look for peaks at the calculated masses of C4H8O and C5H10O, which are the result of α-cleavage.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mass Spectrometry

Mass spectrometry is an analytical technique used to measure the mass-to-charge ratio of ions. It helps identify the composition of a sample by generating a mass spectrum, which displays the masses of fragments. Understanding how to interpret these spectra is crucial for identifying molecular structures and fragmentation patterns.
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α-Cleavage

α-Cleavage is a common fragmentation process in mass spectrometry, particularly for carbonyl-containing compounds like ketones. It involves the breaking of the bond adjacent to the carbonyl group, resulting in the formation of a radical cation and a neutral fragment. This process helps identify specific structural features of the molecule.
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Fragmentation Patterns

Fragmentation patterns in mass spectrometry refer to the specific ways in which a molecule breaks apart into smaller ions. These patterns are influenced by the molecular structure and the stability of resulting fragments. Recognizing these patterns is essential for deducing the structure of the original molecule from its mass spectrum.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The base peak in Figure 14.51 has m/z 45. Suggest a molecular formula and a structure for this fragment.

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Textbook Question

Identify the peaks in the mass spectrum of octan-4-one that correspond to (b) the McLafferty rearrangement.

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Textbook Question

Suggest three ways that the following tertiary amine can fragment by α-cleavage. At which m/z would you expect to see peaks corresponding to these fragments?

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Textbook Question

In the mass spectrum of hexan-3-ol, identify the fragments arising from two α-cleavage fragmentations and one dehydration fragmentation.

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Textbook Question

2-Methylnonan-4-one can undergo two different McLafferty rearrangements. Draw the products of each of them.

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Textbook Question

Assign the structure based on the mass spectrum and IR spectrum shown.

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