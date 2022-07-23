Textbook Question
The base peak in Figure 14.51 has m/z 45. Suggest a molecular formula and a structure for this fragment.
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The base peak in Figure 14.51 has m/z 45. Suggest a molecular formula and a structure for this fragment.
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Identify the peaks in the mass spectrum of octan-4-one that correspond to (a) α-cleavage.
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Suggest three ways that the following tertiary amine can fragment by α-cleavage. At which m/z would you expect to see peaks corresponding to these fragments?
Based on Hooke's law, choose the bond in each pair that you expect to vibrate at a higher wavenumber.
(e) C=N vs C≡N
2-Methylnonan-4-one can undergo two different McLafferty rearrangements. Draw the products of each of them.
Assign the structure based on the mass spectrum and IR spectrum shown.
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