A carboxylic acid can be converted to an ester using the conditions shown. Explain how a comparison of an IR spectrum of the reactant(s) and product can be used to determine whether the reaction was successful or not.
Would you expect the stretching band of the carbonyl to appear at a higher frequency for cyclohexanecarbaldehyde or benzaldehyde? Explain.
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Key Concepts
IR Spectroscopy
Carbonyl Stretching Frequency
Electronic Effects in Aromatic Compounds
Justify the carbonyl stretching frequencies indicated for 3-chlorobenzaldehyde and 3-fluorobenzaldehyde.
Under acidic conditions, alkene A can be isomerized to the more stable alkene B. How could IR spectroscopy be used to distinguish between A and B? [There are a few correct answers.]
Justify the carbonyl stretching frequencies indicated for benzaldehyde and 4-methoxybenzaldehyde.
Hoping to make the following diene, a chemist treated the diol shown with acid. Based on the IR spectrum, was the reaction successful? If not, what compound was made instead?
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Justify the carbonyl stretching frequencies for a series of methoxybenzaldehydes. Specifically, why are the 2- and 4-methoxy derivatives similar to each other but different from the 3-methoxy derivative?