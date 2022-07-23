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Ch. 14 - Structural Identification I: Infrared Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 14 - Structural Identification I: Infrared Spectroscopy and Mass SpectrometryProblem 55
Chapter 13, Problem 55

Would you expect the stretching band of the carbonyl to appear at a higher frequency for cyclohexanecarbaldehyde or benzaldehyde? Explain.
Chemical structures of cyclohexanecarbaldehyde and benzaldehyde compared side by side.

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1
Identify the functional group responsible for the carbonyl stretching band in IR spectroscopy. In both cyclohexanecarbaldehyde and benzaldehyde, the carbonyl group (C=O) is the functional group of interest.
Understand that the frequency of the carbonyl stretching band in IR spectroscopy is influenced by the electronic environment around the carbonyl group. Factors such as conjugation, resonance, and inductive effects can alter the frequency.
Consider the structure of cyclohexanecarbaldehyde. The carbonyl group is attached to a cyclohexane ring, which is a saturated, non-aromatic ring. This means there is no resonance stabilization affecting the carbonyl group.
Examine the structure of benzaldehyde. The carbonyl group is directly attached to a benzene ring, which is an aromatic system. The resonance between the carbonyl group and the benzene ring can delocalize electrons, affecting the carbonyl stretching frequency.
Conclude that the carbonyl stretching band is expected to appear at a higher frequency in cyclohexanecarbaldehyde compared to benzaldehyde. This is because the lack of resonance stabilization in cyclohexanecarbaldehyde results in a stronger, less delocalized carbonyl bond, leading to a higher stretching frequency.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IR Spectroscopy

Infrared (IR) spectroscopy is a technique used to identify functional groups in organic compounds by measuring the absorption of infrared light, which causes molecular vibrations. The frequency of these vibrations is specific to certain bonds, such as the carbonyl group, and can be used to infer structural information about the molecule.
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General Features of IR Spect

Carbonyl Stretching Frequency

The carbonyl stretching frequency in IR spectroscopy is a key indicator of the environment around the carbonyl group. Factors such as conjugation, ring strain, and electronic effects from substituents can shift this frequency. Typically, conjugation with a benzene ring lowers the carbonyl stretching frequency due to resonance stabilization.
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Electronic Effects in Aromatic Compounds

In aromatic compounds, substituents can influence electronic distribution through resonance and inductive effects. These effects can alter the electron density around functional groups like carbonyls, affecting their IR absorption frequencies. In benzaldehyde, the benzene ring can delocalize electrons, impacting the carbonyl's stretching frequency compared to non-aromatic analogs like cyclohexanecarbaldehyde.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A carboxylic acid can be converted to an ester using the conditions shown. Explain how a comparison of an IR spectrum of the reactant(s) and product can be used to determine whether the reaction was successful or not.

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Justify the carbonyl stretching frequencies indicated for 3-chlorobenzaldehyde and 3-fluorobenzaldehyde.

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Textbook Question

Under acidic conditions, alkene A can be isomerized to the more stable alkene B. How could IR spectroscopy be used to distinguish between A and B? [There are a few correct answers.]

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Textbook Question

Justify the carbonyl stretching frequencies indicated for benzaldehyde and 4-methoxybenzaldehyde.

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Textbook Question

Hoping to make the following diene, a chemist treated the diol shown with acid. Based on the IR spectrum, was the reaction successful? If not, what compound was made instead?

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Textbook Question

Justify the carbonyl stretching frequencies for a series of methoxybenzaldehydes. Specifically, why are the 2- and 4-methoxy derivatives similar to each other but different from the 3-methoxy derivative?

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