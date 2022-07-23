The first step of a reaction called electrophilic aromatic substitution is as follows:
If this step is rate-determining for the overall reaction, which benzene derivative would you expect to react most quickly? Which would react most slowly?
(a)
The first step of a reaction called electrophilic aromatic substitution is as follows:
If this step is rate-determining for the overall reaction, which benzene derivative would you expect to react most quickly? Which would react most slowly?
(a)
Would you expect the stretching band of the carbonyl to appear at a higher frequency for cyclohexanecarbaldehyde or benzaldehyde? Explain.
Rank the following acetophenone derivatives on the basis of the carbonyl stretching frequency (1 = highest ; 4 = lowest ).
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
Justify the carbonyl stretching frequencies indicated for benzaldehyde and 4-methoxybenzaldehyde.
For each of the molecules shown, predict the structure of at least one major fragment in the mass spectrum.
(b)
Justify the carbonyl stretching frequencies for a series of methoxybenzaldehydes. Specifically, why are the 2- and 4-methoxy derivatives similar to each other but different from the 3-methoxy derivative?