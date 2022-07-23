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Ch. 14 - Structural Identification I: Infrared Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 14 - Structural Identification I: Infrared Spectroscopy and Mass SpectrometryProblem 22c
Chapter 13, Problem 22c

Match each of the four IR spectra to one of the given compounds. [One of the compounds does not match a spectrum.]
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1
Begin by understanding the basic principles of IR spectroscopy. Infrared (IR) spectroscopy is a technique used to identify functional groups in organic compounds based on the absorption of infrared light at specific wavelengths.
Examine the IR spectra provided. Look for key peaks that correspond to specific functional groups. For example, a broad peak around 3200-3600 cm-1 typically indicates the presence of an O-H group, while a sharp peak around 1700 cm-1 suggests a C=O group.
Identify the functional groups present in each of the given compounds. Write down the expected IR absorption ranges for these functional groups. This will help you match the spectra to the compounds.
Compare the observed peaks in each IR spectrum with the expected peaks for the functional groups in the given compounds. Match the spectra to the compounds based on the presence or absence of these key peaks.
Determine which compound does not match any of the spectra. This compound will have functional groups that do not correspond to the peaks observed in any of the IR spectra provided.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy

Infrared spectroscopy is an analytical technique used to identify functional groups in organic compounds by measuring the absorption of infrared light at different wavelengths. Each functional group absorbs IR radiation at characteristic frequencies, producing a spectrum that acts like a molecular fingerprint. Understanding these absorption patterns is crucial for matching spectra to specific compounds.
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General Features of IR Spect

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that have characteristic properties and reactivity. In IR spectroscopy, different functional groups absorb infrared light at specific frequencies, allowing for their identification. For example, carbonyl groups typically show a strong absorption around 1700 cm⁻¹, while hydroxyl groups absorb broadly around 3200-3600 cm⁻¹.
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Identifying Functional Groups

Spectral Analysis

Spectral analysis involves interpreting the peaks and patterns in an IR spectrum to deduce the structure of a compound. This requires comparing the observed absorption bands with known values for various functional groups. By analyzing the presence or absence of specific peaks, one can determine which functional groups are present in the compound, aiding in the identification process.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Would you expect an acetylenic C―H to absorb at a higher or lower wavenumber than the C―H in ethene?

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Textbook Question

The IR spectrum for anisole contains two C―O stretching bands in the fingerprint region. Match the band to the bond that gives rise to it. Why are these bands so intense?

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Textbook Question

The molecule that gave the mass spectrum shown here contains a halogen. Which halogen is present?

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Textbook Question

Match each of the four IR spectra to one of the given compounds. [One of the compounds does not match a spectrum.]

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Textbook Question

For each pair, choose the molecule that you expect to have the highest wavenumber for its C=O stretch.

(d)

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Textbook Question

The presence of what atom is indicated by the following mass spectrum?

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