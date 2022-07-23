Textbook Question
Would you expect an acetylenic C―H to absorb at a higher or lower wavenumber than the C―H in ethene?
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Would you expect an acetylenic C―H to absorb at a higher or lower wavenumber than the C―H in ethene?
The IR spectrum for anisole contains two C―O stretching bands in the fingerprint region. Match the band to the bond that gives rise to it. Why are these bands so intense?
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The molecule that gave the mass spectrum shown here contains a halogen. Which halogen is present?
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Match each of the four IR spectra to one of the given compounds. [One of the compounds does not match a spectrum.]
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For each pair, choose the molecule that you expect to have the highest wavenumber for its C=O stretch.
(d)
The presence of what atom is indicated by the following mass spectrum?
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