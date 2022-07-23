Textbook Question
Given the molecular formula, (i) what functional groups are possible in each of the following molecules?
(b) C6H10O
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Given the molecular formula, (i) what functional groups are possible in each of the following molecules?
(b) C6H10O
Rank the boiling points of the following molecules. Explain your ranking ( 1 = highest bp; 3 = lowest bp ).
Given the molecular formula, (i) what functional groups are possible in each of the following molecules?
(a) C6H14O
Given the molecular formula, calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency.
(d) C8H9OBr
Identify the more stable carbocation in each pair.
(a)
In the periodic table, the number 79.904 appears under the element bromine. What is the significance of this number?