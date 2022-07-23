Textbook Question
Rank C―H σ the following bonds in terms of their bond length. Explain your ranking ( 1= longest ; 3 = shortest).
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Rank C―H σ the following bonds in terms of their bond length. Explain your ranking ( 1= longest ; 3 = shortest).
Identify the more stable carbocation in each pair.
(b)
Identify the more stable carbocation in each pair.
(c)
Given the molecular formula, (i) what functional groups are possible in each of the following molecules?
(b) C6H10O
Identify the more stable carbocation in each pair.
(a)
In the periodic table, the number 79.904 appears under the element bromine. What is the significance of this number?