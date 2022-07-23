The base peak in Figure 14.51 has m/z 45. Suggest a molecular formula and a structure for this fragment.
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The base peak in Figure 14.51 has m/z 45. Suggest a molecular formula and a structure for this fragment.
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Besides the molecular mass, how do you know that the fragment that gives rise to the peak at m/z 111 in the mass spectrum for 1-bromo-4-chlorobenzene contains only chlorine?
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Identify the peaks in the mass spectrum of octan-4-one that correspond to (a) α-cleavage.
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Identify the peaks in the mass spectrum of octan-4-one that correspond to (b) the McLafferty rearrangement.
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In the mass spectrum of hexan-3-ol, identify the fragments arising from two α-cleavage fragmentations and one dehydration fragmentation.
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The molecular ion (M) is significant in the mass spectrum of benzyl fluoride, but it is barely present in the mass spectrum of benzyl iodide. Why might this be the case?
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