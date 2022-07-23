Besides the molecular mass, how do you know that the fragment that gives rise to the peak at m/z 111 in the mass spectrum for 1-bromo-4-chlorobenzene contains only chlorine?
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Besides the molecular mass, how do you know that the fragment that gives rise to the peak at m/z 111 in the mass spectrum for 1-bromo-4-chlorobenzene contains only chlorine?
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Identify the peaks in the mass spectrum of octan-4-one that correspond to (a) α-cleavage.
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Identify the peaks in the mass spectrum of octan-4-one that correspond to (b) the McLafferty rearrangement.
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Suggest three ways that the following tertiary amine can fragment by α-cleavage. At which m/z would you expect to see peaks corresponding to these fragments?
In the mass spectrum of hexan-3-ol, identify the fragments arising from two α-cleavage fragmentations and one dehydration fragmentation.
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2-Methylnonan-4-one can undergo two different McLafferty rearrangements. Draw the products of each of them.