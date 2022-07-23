For each of the molecules shown, predict the structure of at least one major fragment in the mass spectrum.
(d)
For each of the molecules shown, predict the structure of at least one major fragment in the mass spectrum.
(d)
Justify the carbonyl stretching frequencies indicated for 3-chlorobenzaldehyde and 3-fluorobenzaldehyde.
Rank the following acetophenone derivatives on the basis of the carbonyl stretching frequency (1 = highest ; 4 = lowest ).
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
For each of the molecules shown, predict the structure of at least one major fragment in the mass spectrum.
(e)
For each of the molecules shown, predict the structure of at least one major fragment in the mass spectrum.
(b)
Justify the carbonyl stretching frequencies for a series of methoxybenzaldehydes. Specifically, why are the 2- and 4-methoxy derivatives similar to each other but different from the 3-methoxy derivative?