Textbook Question
Would you expect an acetylenic C―H to absorb at a higher or lower wavenumber than the C―H in ethene?
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Would you expect an acetylenic C―H to absorb at a higher or lower wavenumber than the C―H in ethene?
Match each of the four IR spectra to one of the given compounds. [One of the compounds does not match a spectrum.]
(c) <IMAGE>
Calculate the reduced mass for the following bonds.
(a) C―H
Match each of the four IR spectra to one of the given compounds. [One of the compounds does not match a spectrum.]
(d) <IMAGE>
For each pair, choose the molecule that you expect to have the highest wavenumber for its C=O stretch.
(d)
Calculate the reduced mass for the following bonds.
(c) C―Cl