Besides the molecular mass, how do you know that the fragment that gives rise to the peak at m/z 111 in the mass spectrum for 1-bromo-4-chlorobenzene contains only chlorine?
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Besides the molecular mass, how do you know that the fragment that gives rise to the peak at m/z 111 in the mass spectrum for 1-bromo-4-chlorobenzene contains only chlorine?
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Match each of the four IR spectra to one of the given compounds. [One of the compounds does not match a spectrum.]
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Match each of the four IR spectra to one of the given compounds. [One of the compounds does not match a spectrum.]
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For each pair, choose the molecule that you expect to have the highest wavenumber for its C=O stretch.
(d)
The presence of what atom is indicated by the following mass spectrum?
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The molecular ion (M) is significant in the mass spectrum of benzyl fluoride, but it is barely present in the mass spectrum of benzyl iodide. Why might this be the case?
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