Calculate the degree of unsaturation to determine the number of rings or π bonds. The formula for degree of unsaturation is: \( \text{Degree of Unsaturation} = rac{2C + 2 + N - H - X}{2} \), where C is the number of carbons, N is the number of nitrogens, H is the number of hydrogens, and X is the number of halogens. For C₃H₄O₄, the degree of unsaturation is \( rac{2(3) + 2 - 4}{2} = 2 \). This indicates two degrees of unsaturation, which could be two double bonds, a ring and a double bond, or a triple bond.