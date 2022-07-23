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Ch. 14 - Structural Identification I: Infrared Spectroscopy and Mass Spectrometry
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 14 - Structural Identification I: Infrared Spectroscopy and Mass SpectrometryProblem 49b
Chapter 13, Problem 49b

What functional groups might be present in the IR spectra for the molecules with the given molecular formulas. [Be sure to use the molecular formula in your analysis.]
(b) C₃H₄O₄
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1
Start by analyzing the molecular formula C₃H₄O₄. This formula suggests the presence of carbon (C), hydrogen (H), and oxygen (O) atoms. Consider the possible functional groups that can be formed with these elements.
Calculate the degree of unsaturation to determine the number of rings or π bonds. The formula for degree of unsaturation is: \( \text{Degree of Unsaturation} = rac{2C + 2 + N - H - X}{2} \), where C is the number of carbons, N is the number of nitrogens, H is the number of hydrogens, and X is the number of halogens. For C₃H₄O₄, the degree of unsaturation is \( rac{2(3) + 2 - 4}{2} = 2 \). This indicates two degrees of unsaturation, which could be two double bonds, a ring and a double bond, or a triple bond.
Consider the possible functional groups that could be present given the degree of unsaturation and the presence of oxygen atoms. Common oxygen-containing functional groups include carbonyl groups (C=O), carboxylic acids (COOH), esters (COOR), and ethers (C-O-C).
Examine the IR spectra characteristics for these functional groups. Carbonyl groups typically show a strong absorption around 1700 cm⁻¹. Carboxylic acids have a broad O-H stretch around 2500-3000 cm⁻¹ and a C=O stretch around 1700 cm⁻¹. Esters show a C=O stretch around 1735-1750 cm⁻¹ and C-O stretches around 1050-1300 cm⁻¹.
Based on the molecular formula C₃H₄O₄ and the degree of unsaturation, hypothesize which functional groups are most likely present. Consider combinations such as carboxylic acids or esters, which fit the formula and unsaturation degree, and predict their IR spectral features.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Infrared Spectroscopy

Infrared (IR) spectroscopy is a technique used to identify functional groups in organic molecules by measuring the absorption of infrared light. Different functional groups absorb specific frequencies of IR radiation, resulting in characteristic peaks in the IR spectrum. Understanding these peaks allows chemists to deduce the presence of certain functional groups in a compound.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carbonyl (C=O), and carboxyl (-COOH). Identifying these groups in a molecule helps predict its reactivity and properties, which is crucial for interpreting IR spectra.
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Molecular Formula Analysis

Analyzing a molecular formula involves determining the possible structures and functional groups that can exist within a given set of atoms. For C₃H₄O₄, potential functional groups include carboxylic acids and esters, as the formula suggests multiple oxygen atoms that could form carbonyl and hydroxyl groups. This analysis guides the interpretation of IR spectra by narrowing down the possible functional groups present.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the important bands you would expect to find in an IR spectrum for the following molecules.

(a)

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Textbook Question

A carboxylic acid can be converted to an ester using the conditions shown. Explain how a comparison of an IR spectrum of the reactant(s) and product can be used to determine whether the reaction was successful or not.

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Textbook Question

Identify the important bands you would expect to find in an IR spectrum for the following molecules.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Under acidic conditions, alkene A can be isomerized to the more stable alkene B. How could IR spectroscopy be used to distinguish between A and B? [There are a few correct answers.]

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Textbook Question

Hoping to make the following diene, a chemist treated the diol shown with acid. Based on the IR spectrum, was the reaction successful? If not, what compound was made instead?

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Textbook Question

Choose the bond in each pair that you expect to have the more intense stretching band

(b) C=O vs. C=N

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