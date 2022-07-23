Identify the important bands you would expect to find in an IR spectrum for the following molecules.
(a)
Identify the important bands you would expect to find in an IR spectrum for the following molecules.
(a)
A carboxylic acid can be converted to an ester using the conditions shown. Explain how a comparison of an IR spectrum of the reactant(s) and product can be used to determine whether the reaction was successful or not.
Identify the important bands you would expect to find in an IR spectrum for the following molecules.
(c)
Under acidic conditions, alkene A can be isomerized to the more stable alkene B. How could IR spectroscopy be used to distinguish between A and B? [There are a few correct answers.]
Hoping to make the following diene, a chemist treated the diol shown with acid. Based on the IR spectrum, was the reaction successful? If not, what compound was made instead?
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Choose the bond in each pair that you expect to have the more intense stretching band
(b) C=O vs. C=N