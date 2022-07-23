Textbook Question
Choose the bond in each pair that you expect to vibrate at the higher wavenumber.
(b) C―H vs. C―O
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Choose the bond in each pair that you expect to vibrate at the higher wavenumber.
(b) C―H vs. C―O
The IR spectrum for anisole contains two C―O stretching bands in the fingerprint region. Match the band to the bond that gives rise to it. Why are these bands so intense?
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Match each of the four IR spectra to one of the given compounds. [One of the compounds does not match a spectrum.]
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Calculate the reduced mass for the following bonds.
(a) C―H
For each pair, choose the molecule that you expect to have the highest wavenumber for its C=O stretch.
(d)
Calculate the reduced mass for the following bonds.
(c) C―Cl