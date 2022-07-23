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Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 37
Chapter 14, Problem 37

A chemist made what was thought to be compound A or B. How could coupling constants between Ha and Hb be used to distinguish between the two isomers? [Hint: Draw a chair conformation of each.]
Chair conformations of two isomers with labeled hydrogen atoms Ha and Hb for NMR coupling constant analysis.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by understanding the concept of coupling constants. In NMR spectroscopy, coupling constants (J values) provide information about the interaction between nuclear spins, which can help distinguish between different isomers.
Draw the chair conformation for both compound A and compound B. This will help visualize the spatial arrangement of hydrogen atoms and their interactions.
Identify the positions of Hₐ and H₆ in each chair conformation. Note how these hydrogens are oriented relative to each other and the rest of the molecule.
Consider the axial and equatorial positions of Hₐ and H₆. In a chair conformation, axial hydrogens are parallel to the axis of the ring, while equatorial hydrogens are perpendicular. The coupling constant is affected by the dihedral angle between interacting hydrogens.
Compare the coupling constants for Hₐ and H₆ in both isomers. The difference in spatial arrangement will lead to different J values, allowing you to distinguish between compound A and compound B based on their NMR spectra.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coupling Constants

Coupling constants are a measure of the interaction between nuclear spins in NMR spectroscopy, typically expressed in Hertz (Hz). They provide information about the spatial relationship and connectivity between hydrogen atoms in a molecule. In the context of distinguishing isomers, differences in coupling constants can indicate variations in the molecular geometry or conformation.
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Chair Conformation

The chair conformation is a stable, three-dimensional structure of cyclohexane rings, minimizing steric strain and torsional strain. In this conformation, hydrogen atoms can occupy axial or equatorial positions, affecting their interactions and coupling constants. Drawing the chair conformation helps visualize the spatial arrangement of atoms, crucial for understanding how coupling constants differ between isomers.
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Axial and Equatorial Positions

In a chair conformation, hydrogen atoms can be positioned axially (parallel to the symmetry axis) or equatorially (around the equator of the ring). These positions influence the coupling constants due to differences in steric hindrance and electronic environment. Identifying whether Hₐ and H₆ are axial or equatorial in each isomer helps determine the expected coupling constants and distinguish between compound A and B.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the expected signal for a hydrogen with the following coupling constants.

(a) Hₐ : δ 5.34 (Jₐ꜀ = 12 , Jₐ₆ = 2)

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Textbook Question

Draw a spectrum for each of the following molecules, being sure to indicate the multiplicity, integration, and chemical shift of each peak. Label each signal based on the set of equivalent hydrogens to which it corresponds.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Being able to recognize patterns of integration and multiplicity for common functional groups makes structure identification more efficient. Draw the pattern of integration and multiplicity you'd expect to see for each common alkyl group.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Draw a spectrum for each of the following molecules, being sure to indicate the multiplicity, integration, and chemical shift of each peak. Label each signal based on the set of equivalent hydrogens to which it corresponds.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Alkene hydrogens usually appear at similar chemical shifts between 5 and 6 ppm. The alkene hydrogens in the structure shown are very different. Rationalize the difference in chemical shifts between Hₐ and H₆ in the structure shown.

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Textbook Question

What coupling constant would you expect between Hₐ and H₆ in cyclopent-2-en-1-one?

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