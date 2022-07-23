Draw a spectrum for each of the following molecules, being sure to indicate the multiplicity, integration, and chemical shift of each peak. Label each signal based on the set of equivalent hydrogens to which it corresponds.
(b)
Draw a spectrum for each of the following molecules, being sure to indicate the multiplicity, integration, and chemical shift of each peak. Label each signal based on the set of equivalent hydrogens to which it corresponds.
(b)
Being able to recognize patterns of integration and multiplicity for common functional groups makes structure identification more efficient. Draw the pattern of integration and multiplicity you'd expect to see for each common alkyl group.
(d)
An unknown compound (C₇H₆O) gives the IR spectrum shown here. At what chemical shifts would you expect to see signals in the ¹H NMR spectrum?
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Being able to recognize patterns of integration and multiplicity for common functional groups makes structure identification more efficient. Draw the pattern of integration and multiplicity you'd expect to see for each common alkyl group.
(c)
In Figure 15.34, Ha was assumed to be 'up.' How does the analysis change if we assume instead that Ha is down?
Though Figure 15.34 was concerned with the appearance of Ha, how would Hb appear in the spectrum?