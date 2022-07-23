Draw the 13C NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules shown.
(b)
Draw the 13C NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules shown.
(b)
In the lab, ¹H NMR is often used to verify that a reaction has worked as expected by comparing the product spectrum with what is expected. Given the ¹H NMR of the reactant shown, draw the spectrum you'd expect to see of the product that results.
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Assign the peaks in the ¹H NMR spectrum for the molecule shown.
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For the compound shown, produce a table of the shift, integration, and multiplicity of each peak you would expect to see in a ¹H NMR spectrum.
Draw the 13C NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules shown.
(c)
Given the ¹H NMR spectrum and the molecular formula, suggest a structure for each molecule. [The IR spectrum suggests the presence of two C=O bonds.]
(a) Important IR bands (cm ⁻ ¹) : 1728, 1708 [Note: The pKₐ of this molecule is around 10.]
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