Though it wasn't discussed, what coupling constant would you expect for Hₐ and H꜀ in the spectrum of trans-but-2-enoic acid in Figure 15.50? Justify your answer.
<IMAGE>
Though it wasn't discussed, what coupling constant would you expect for Hₐ and H꜀ in the spectrum of trans-but-2-enoic acid in Figure 15.50? Justify your answer.
<IMAGE>
Draw the expected signal for a hydrogen with the following coupling constants.
(a) Hₐ : δ 5.34 (Jₐ꜀ = 12 , Jₐ₆ = 2)
A chemist made what was thought to be compound A or B. How could coupling constants between Ha and Hb be used to distinguish between the two isomers? [Hint: Draw a chair conformation of each.]
Draw a spectrum for each of the following molecules, being sure to indicate the multiplicity, integration, and chemical shift of each peak. Label each signal based on the set of equivalent hydrogens to which it corresponds.
(c)
Draw the expected signal for a hydrogen with the following coupling constants.
(b) Hₐ : δ 3.34 (Jₐ꜀ = 9 , Jₐ₆ = 4 )
What coupling constant would you expect between Hₐ and H₆ in cyclopent-2-en-1-one?