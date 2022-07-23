Alkene Proton Chemical Shifts

Alkene protons typically resonate between 5 and 6 ppm due to the sp2 hybridization of the carbon atoms, which affects the electron density around the protons. However, variations can occur due to factors like the presence of substituents, steric effects, or conjugation with other functional groups. These factors can alter the electron distribution, leading to differences in chemical shifts for alkene protons in different environments.