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Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 27
Chapter 14, Problem 27

An unknown compound (C₇H₆O) gives the IR spectrum shown here. At what chemical shifts would you expect to see signals in the ¹H NMR spectrum?
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First, identify the functional groups present in the compound C₇H₆O using the IR spectrum. Look for characteristic peaks that indicate the presence of specific bonds, such as C=O (carbonyl group) or C=C (aromatic ring).
Recognize that the molecular formula C₇H₆O suggests the presence of an aromatic ring, likely a benzene ring, due to the high degree of unsaturation. This implies that the compound may contain phenyl groups.
Consider the typical chemical shifts for protons in aromatic compounds. In ¹H NMR, aromatic protons generally appear in the range of 6.5 to 8.5 ppm due to the deshielding effect of the aromatic ring.
Identify any additional functional groups that might affect the chemical shifts. For example, if a carbonyl group is present, protons adjacent to it might be further deshielded, potentially appearing downfield (higher ppm).
Estimate the chemical shifts for the protons in the compound based on the identified functional groups and their typical NMR ranges. Consider the influence of the aromatic ring and any other groups on the proton environment.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy

IR spectroscopy is a technique used to identify functional groups in a molecule by measuring the absorption of infrared light, which causes molecular vibrations. Key absorption bands can indicate the presence of specific bonds, such as C=O or O-H, which are crucial for deducing the structure of the compound C₇H₆O.
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General Features of IR Spect

¹H Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy

¹H NMR spectroscopy is a method used to determine the environment of hydrogen atoms in a molecule. It provides information about the number of hydrogen atoms, their chemical environment, and connectivity. Chemical shifts in the NMR spectrum are influenced by the electronic environment, helping to identify aromatic, aldehydic, or other types of protons in C₇H₆O.
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Aromatic Compounds

Aromatic compounds contain a planar ring of atoms with delocalized π-electrons, typically exemplified by benzene. In the context of C₇H₆O, recognizing the presence of an aromatic ring is essential, as it influences both the IR and NMR spectra. Aromatic protons typically appear downfield in the NMR spectrum, around 7-8 ppm, due to the ring current effect.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw all of the possible spin states to explain why a hydrogen with four neighbors appears as a quintet (quint, five peaks).

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Textbook Question

The methyl hydrogens in propane appear at a chemical shift of 0.9 ppm, whereas the methyl hydrogens of propene appear around 2.5 ppm. Explain.

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Textbook Question

(a) Calculate the resonance frequency of an aldehydic proton ( δ 9.3 ppm) if it is detected on a 60-MHz NMR spectrometer.

(b) What if it were detected on a 300-MHz instrument?

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Textbook Question

In Figure 15.34, Ha was assumed to be 'up.' How does the analysis change if we assume instead that Ha is down?

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Textbook Question

Without worrying about the relative location of the signals (i.e., the chemical shift) or the splitting patterns, draw a spectrum of the following molecule, being sure to indicate the integration of each peak. Label each signal based on the set of equivalent hydrogens to which it corresponds. [We expand on this question in future assessments.]

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Textbook Question

Though Figure 15.34 was concerned with the appearance of Ha, how would Hb appear in the spectrum?

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