Textbook Question
Draw the 13C NMR spectrum of each molecule in Assessment 15.48.
(c)
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Draw the 13C NMR spectrum of each molecule in Assessment 15.48.
(c)
Draw the 13C NMR spectrum of each molecule in Assessment 15.48.
(a)
Assign each signal in the ¹³C NMR spectra to the molecule shown.
(b) <IMAGE>
Draw the expected results of a DEPT sequence for the molecules shown.
(b)
Draw the 13C NMR spectrum of each molecule in Assessment 15.48.
(b)
Draw the expected results of a DEPT sequence for the molecules shown.
(a)