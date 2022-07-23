Assign each signal in the ¹³C NMR spectra to the molecule shown.
(a) <IMAGE>
Assign each signal in the ¹³C NMR spectra to the molecule shown.
(a) <IMAGE>
Draw the 13C NMR spectrum of each molecule in Assessment 15.48.
(c)
Draw the expected results of a DEPT sequence for the molecules shown.
(b)
Draw the 13C NMR spectrum of each molecule in Assessment 15.48.
(b)
Draw the expected results of a DEPT sequence for the molecules shown.
(a)
With information from the ¹H NMR and the ¹³C DEPT spectra, structure elucidation becomes even easier. Provide the structure that corresponds to the following data. [The identity of the carbons comes from the DEPT experiment.]
C₆H₁₁BrO₂
IR: 1745 cm ⁻¹
¹H NMR: δ 1.25 (t, 3H), 2.18 (quint, 2H), 2.58 (t, 2H), 3.46 (t, 2H), 4.15 (q, 2H)
¹³C NMR: δ 14.2 (CH₃) , 27.8 (CH₂) , 32.5 (CH₂) , 32.6 (CH₂) , 60.5 (CH₂) , 172.4 (C)