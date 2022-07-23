Draw the 13C NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules shown.
(b)
Draw the 13C NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules shown.
(b)
In the lab, ¹H NMR is often used to verify that a reaction has worked as expected by comparing the product spectrum with what is expected. Given the ¹H NMR of the reactant shown, draw the spectrum you'd expect to see of the product that results.
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Draw the ¹³C NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules shown.
(a)
A graduate student ran a reaction that produced a mixture of the following two compounds. After painstaking purification, she is able to separate the two compounds. Using ¹H NMR, how can she determine which diastereomer is in which separated sample?
For the compound shown, produce a table of the shift, integration, and multiplicity of each peak you would expect to see in a ¹H NMR spectrum.
Draw the 13C NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules shown.
(c)