Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 69
Chapter 14, Problem 69

Assign the peaks in the ¹H NMR spectrum for the molecule shown.
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the different types of hydrogen environments in the molecule. Look for unique hydrogen atoms that are in different chemical environments due to their bonding and the presence of nearby electronegative atoms or π systems.
Determine the chemical shift range for each type of hydrogen. Use known chemical shift ranges for different types of hydrogens, such as alkyl, alkenyl, aromatic, or those near electronegative atoms.
Consider the splitting pattern for each peak. The splitting pattern is determined by the number of neighboring hydrogens (n+1 rule), where n is the number of adjacent hydrogens.
Estimate the integration of each peak. The integration corresponds to the relative number of hydrogens contributing to each signal, which helps in assigning the peaks to specific hydrogen environments.
Match each peak in the ¹H NMR spectrum with the identified hydrogen environments based on chemical shift, splitting pattern, and integration. Assign the peaks accordingly to complete the analysis.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

¹H NMR Spectroscopy

¹H NMR spectroscopy is a technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds by analyzing the magnetic environment of hydrogen atoms. It provides information about the number of hydrogen atoms, their chemical environment, and how they are connected within a molecule. Peaks in the spectrum correspond to different hydrogen environments, helping to deduce molecular structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:06
General NMR Features

Chemical Shift

Chemical shift in ¹H NMR refers to the position of the NMR signal relative to a standard reference, typically tetramethylsilane (TMS). It indicates the electronic environment surrounding a hydrogen atom, influenced by nearby electronegative atoms or functional groups. Chemical shifts help identify the type of hydrogen present, such as aromatic, aliphatic, or hydroxyl hydrogens.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:44
1H NMR Chemical Shifts

Spin-Spin Coupling

Spin-spin coupling, or J-coupling, occurs when hydrogen atoms influence each other's magnetic fields, causing splitting of NMR signals into multiplets. The pattern and number of peaks in a multiplet provide information about the number of neighboring hydrogen atoms. Understanding coupling helps in determining the connectivity and arrangement of atoms within a molecule.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:54
Sonogashira Coupling Reaction
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the 13C NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules shown.

(b)

1283
views
Textbook Question

In the lab, ¹H NMR is often used to verify that a reaction has worked as expected by comparing the product spectrum with what is expected. Given the ¹H NMR of the reactant shown, draw the spectrum you'd expect to see of the product that results.

<IMAGE>

992
views
Textbook Question

Draw the ¹³C NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules shown.

(a)

1417
views
Textbook Question

A graduate student ran a reaction that produced a mixture of the following two compounds. After painstaking purification, she is able to separate the two compounds. Using ¹H NMR, how can she determine which diastereomer is in which separated sample?

932
views
Textbook Question

For the compound shown, produce a table of the shift, integration, and multiplicity of each peak you would expect to see in a ¹H NMR spectrum.

1276
views
Textbook Question

Draw the 13C NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules shown.

(c)

1309
views