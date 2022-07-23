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Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 33d
Chapter 14, Problem 33d

Being able to recognize patterns of integration and multiplicity for common functional groups makes structure identification more efficient. Draw the pattern of integration and multiplicity you'd expect to see for each common alkyl group.
(d) Chemical structure of t-butyl group with three CH3 groups attached to a central carbon, labeled R for the rest of the molecule.

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1
Identify the structure of the t-butyl group, which is (CH₃)₃C−. It consists of three methyl groups attached to a central carbon atom.
Recognize that each of the three methyl groups (CH₃) in the t-butyl group is equivalent due to symmetry. This means they will produce the same NMR signal.
Determine the integration pattern: Since there are three equivalent methyl groups, the integration will correspond to 9 hydrogen atoms (3 hydrogens per methyl group times 3 methyl groups).
Consider the multiplicity: The central carbon atom in the t-butyl group does not have any hydrogens attached, so the methyl groups are not split by neighboring hydrogens. Therefore, the signal will appear as a singlet.
Summarize the expected NMR pattern for a t-butyl group: You would expect to see a singlet with an integration corresponding to 9 hydrogens in the NMR spectrum.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

NMR Spectroscopy

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is a technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds by analyzing the magnetic properties of atomic nuclei. It provides information about the number of hydrogen atoms (integration) and their environment (multiplicity) in a molecule, which helps in identifying functional groups and structural features.
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Integration in NMR

Integration in NMR refers to the area under the peaks in an NMR spectrum, which is proportional to the number of hydrogen atoms contributing to that signal. For t-butyl groups, the integration pattern typically shows a single peak corresponding to nine equivalent hydrogen atoms, indicating a symmetrical environment.
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Multiplicity in NMR

Multiplicity in NMR describes the splitting of NMR signals into multiple peaks due to spin-spin coupling between neighboring hydrogen atoms. In the case of t-butyl groups, the multiplicity is usually a singlet, as the nine equivalent hydrogens are not coupled to any adjacent hydrogens, resulting in no splitting.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a spectrum for each of the following molecules, being sure to indicate the multiplicity, integration, and chemical shift of each peak. Label each signal based on the set of equivalent hydrogens to which it corresponds.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Draw all of the possible spin states to explain why a hydrogen with four neighbors appears as a quintet (quint, five peaks).

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Textbook Question

A chemist made what was thought to be compound A or B. How could coupling constants between Ha and Hb be used to distinguish between the two isomers? [Hint: Draw a chair conformation of each.]

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Textbook Question

Draw a spectrum for each of the following molecules, being sure to indicate the multiplicity, integration, and chemical shift of each peak. Label each signal based on the set of equivalent hydrogens to which it corresponds.

(c)

1067
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Textbook Question

Being able to recognize patterns of integration and multiplicity for common functional groups makes structure identification more efficient. Draw the pattern of integration and multiplicity you'd expect to see for each common alkyl group.

(c)

1468
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Textbook Question

Though Figure 15.34 was concerned with the appearance of Ha, how would Hb appear in the spectrum?

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