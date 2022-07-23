Textbook Question
Draw the ¹H NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules in Assessment 15.63.
(d)
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Draw the ¹H NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules in Assessment 15.63.
(d)
Draw the ¹H NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules in Assessment 15.63.
(c)
Draw the ¹H NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules in Assessment 15.63.
(b)
Complete the table of ¹H NMR data you'd generate for each of the following molecules.
(c)
For the hydrogen(s) screened in blue, draw the signal you would expect to see in a ¹H NMR spectrum. At which chemical shift would the signal appear?
(e)
Complete the table of ¹H NMR data you'd generate for each of the following molecules.
(b)