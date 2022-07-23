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Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 49a
Chapter 14, Problem 49a

Draw the 13C NMR spectrum of each molecule in Assessment 15.48.
(a) Chemical structure of 4-pentynal, showing a linear chain with a terminal alkyne and an aldehyde group.

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1
Identify the unique carbon environments in the molecule. Each unique environment will correspond to a different signal in the ¹³C NMR spectrum.
Consider the symmetry of the molecule. Symmetrical molecules may have fewer unique carbon environments due to equivalent positions.
Determine the chemical shift range for each type of carbon. For example, sp³ hybridized carbons typically appear between 0-50 ppm, sp² hybridized carbons between 100-150 ppm, and carbonyl carbons around 160-220 ppm.
Predict the splitting pattern for each signal. In ¹³C NMR, splitting is usually not observed due to the low natural abundance of ¹³C, so each unique carbon typically appears as a singlet.
Sketch the spectrum, placing each predicted signal at the appropriate chemical shift on the ppm scale, ensuring to label each peak with the corresponding carbon environment.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

¹³C NMR Spectroscopy

¹³C NMR spectroscopy is a technique used to study the carbon atoms in organic molecules. It provides information about the number of unique carbon environments in a compound by measuring the resonance frequency of carbon-13 nuclei in a magnetic field. Each distinct carbon environment appears as a separate peak in the spectrum, allowing for structural analysis of the molecule.
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General NMR Features

Chemical Shift

Chemical shift in NMR spectroscopy refers to the variation in the resonance frequency of a nucleus due to its electronic environment. In ¹³C NMR, chemical shifts are influenced by factors such as electronegativity of neighboring atoms and hybridization of the carbon atom. The chemical shift is measured in parts per million (ppm) and helps identify the type of carbon present in the molecule.
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Multiplicity and Coupling

Multiplicity in NMR refers to the splitting of NMR signals into multiple peaks due to spin-spin coupling between neighboring nuclei. In ¹³C NMR, coupling with hydrogen atoms (¹H) can lead to splitting patterns, although often decoupled spectra are recorded to simplify analysis. Understanding coupling helps in deducing the connectivity and environment of carbon atoms in the molecule.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Assign each signal in the ¹³C NMR spectra to the molecule shown.

(a) <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Draw the 13C NMR spectrum of each molecule in Assessment 15.48.

(c)

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Textbook Question

How many signals would you expect in the ¹³C NMR spectrum of each molecule shown?

(b)

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Textbook Question

How many signals would you expect in the ¹³C NMR spectrum of each molecule shown?

(c)

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Textbook Question

Sketch the signals you would expect to see for H꜀ in the molecule shown. The important coupling constants are given.

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Textbook Question

Draw the 13C NMR spectrum of each molecule in Assessment 15.48.

(b)

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