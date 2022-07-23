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Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 49c
Chapter 14, Problem 49c

Draw the 13C NMR spectrum of each molecule in Assessment 15.48.
(c) Chemical structure of 1-bromo-2-methoxy-4-methylbenzene, showing a benzene ring with Br, OCH3, and CH3 groups.

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1
Identify the molecular structure of each compound in Assessment 15.48. This involves recognizing the different types of carbon environments present in the molecule.
Determine the number of unique carbon environments. Each unique environment corresponds to a distinct signal in the ¹³C NMR spectrum.
Consider the symmetry of the molecule. Symmetrical molecules may have fewer unique carbon environments due to equivalent positions.
Predict the chemical shift range for each type of carbon. For example, carbonyl carbons typically appear downfield (higher ppm), while alkyl carbons appear upfield (lower ppm).
Sketch the ¹³C NMR spectrum, placing each predicted signal at the appropriate chemical shift range. Ensure that the number of signals matches the number of unique carbon environments identified.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

¹³C NMR Spectroscopy

¹³C NMR spectroscopy is a technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds by observing the magnetic environment of carbon-13 nuclei. Each unique carbon environment in a molecule produces a distinct signal in the spectrum, allowing chemists to deduce the carbon framework of the compound. Understanding chemical shifts, signal splitting, and integration is crucial for interpreting ¹³C NMR spectra.
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Chemical Shift

Chemical shift in NMR spectroscopy refers to the resonant frequency of a nucleus relative to a standard in a magnetic field. In ¹³C NMR, chemical shifts provide information about the electronic environment surrounding carbon atoms. Factors such as electronegativity of nearby atoms and hybridization state influence the chemical shift, helping to identify functional groups and structural features.
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Multiplicity and Coupling

Multiplicity in NMR refers to the splitting of NMR signals into multiple peaks due to spin-spin coupling between neighboring nuclei. In ¹³C NMR, coupling with hydrogen atoms (¹H) can lead to splitting patterns, although often decoupled spectra are recorded to simplify analysis. Understanding coupling helps in determining the connectivity and spatial arrangement of atoms within a molecule.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Assign each signal in the ¹³C NMR spectra to the molecule shown.

(a) <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Draw the 13C NMR spectrum of each molecule in Assessment 15.48.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Assign each signal in the ¹³C NMR spectra to the molecule shown.

(b) <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

How many signals would you expect in the ¹³C NMR spectrum of each molecule shown?

(c)

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Textbook Question

Draw the 13C NMR spectrum of each molecule in Assessment 15.48.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Draw the expected results of a DEPT sequence for the molecules shown.

(a)

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