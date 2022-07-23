Textbook Question
Assign each signal in the ¹³C NMR spectra to the molecule shown.
(a) <IMAGE>
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Assign each signal in the ¹³C NMR spectra to the molecule shown.
(a) <IMAGE>
Draw the 13C NMR spectrum of each molecule in Assessment 15.48.
(a)
Assign each signal in the ¹³C NMR spectra to the molecule shown.
(b) <IMAGE>
How many signals would you expect in the ¹³C NMR spectrum of each molecule shown?
(c)
Draw the 13C NMR spectrum of each molecule in Assessment 15.48.
(b)
Draw the expected results of a DEPT sequence for the molecules shown.
(a)