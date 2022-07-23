Textbook Question
Draw the 13C NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules shown.
(b)
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Draw the 13C NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules shown.
(b)
Draw the ¹H NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules in Assessment 15.63.
(d)
For the molecules in Assessment 15.58, give an approximate chemical shift for each indicated carbon. [The range of correct answers is large here.].
(a)
Assign the peaks in the ¹H NMR spectrum for the molecule shown.
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For the molecules in Assessment 15.58, give an approximate chemical shift for each indicated carbon. [The range of correct answers is large here.].
(c)
Draw the 13C NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules shown.
(c)