Draw the ¹³C NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules shown.
(a)
Draw the ¹³C NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules shown.
(a)
A graduate student ran a reaction that produced a mixture of the following two compounds. After painstaking purification, she is able to separate the two compounds. Using ¹H NMR, how can she determine which diastereomer is in which separated sample?
For the molecules in Assessment 15.58, give an approximate chemical shift for each indicated carbon. [The range of correct answers is large here.].
(a)
Assign the peaks in the ¹H NMR spectrum for the molecule shown.
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For the molecules in Assessment 15.58, give an approximate chemical shift for each indicated carbon. [The range of correct answers is large here.].
(c)
Draw the 13C NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules shown.
(c)