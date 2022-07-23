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Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 54b
Chapter 14, Problem 54b

Draw the expected results of a DEPT sequence for the molecules shown.
(b) Chemical structure of an ether with a propyl group and a terminal alkyne.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the carbon atoms in the molecule and classify them based on the number of hydrogen atoms attached. In DEPT (Distortionless Enhancement by Polarization Transfer) NMR, carbon atoms are classified as CH3, CH2, CH, or quaternary (C with no hydrogens).
Understand the DEPT sequence: DEPT-90 shows only CH groups, DEPT-135 shows CH and CH3 as positive peaks and CH2 as negative peaks, while quaternary carbons do not appear in any DEPT spectrum.
Analyze the molecular structure to determine the type of each carbon atom. Count the number of hydrogens attached to each carbon to classify them as CH3, CH2, CH, or quaternary.
Draw the DEPT-90 spectrum, indicating only the CH groups. These will appear as positive peaks.
Draw the DEPT-135 spectrum, indicating CH and CH3 groups as positive peaks and CH2 groups as negative peaks. Quaternary carbons will not appear in this spectrum.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DEPT NMR Spectroscopy

Distortionless Enhancement by Polarization Transfer (DEPT) is a technique in NMR spectroscopy used to determine the number of hydrogen atoms attached to carbon atoms in a molecule. It differentiates between CH, CH2, and CH3 groups by using different pulse sequences, providing a clearer understanding of the molecular structure.
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General NMR Features

Carbon-13 NMR

Carbon-13 NMR is a type of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy that focuses on the carbon-13 isotope. It provides information about the carbon skeleton of organic compounds, helping to identify the number and types of carbon environments in a molecule. This technique is crucial for structural elucidation in organic chemistry.
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13C NMR General Features

Chemical Shift

Chemical shift in NMR spectroscopy refers to the resonant frequency of a nucleus relative to a standard in a magnetic field. It provides insights into the electronic environment surrounding the nucleus, influenced by factors like electronegativity and hybridization. Understanding chemical shifts is essential for interpreting NMR spectra and identifying functional groups.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Assign each signal in the ¹³C NMR spectra to the molecule shown.

(a) <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Assign each signal in the ¹³C NMR spectra to the molecule shown.

(b) <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

How many distinct signals would you expect to see in the ¹H NMR spectrum of the following molecules? [Ignore diastereotopic hydrogens for the sake of this assessment.]

(a)

1270
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Textbook Question

How many distinct signals would you expect to see in the ¹H NMR spectrum of the following molecules? [Ignore diastereotopic hydrogens for the sake of this assessment.]

(b)

1095
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Textbook Question

Draw the expected results of a DEPT sequence for the molecules shown.

(a)

930
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Textbook Question

With information from the ¹H NMR and the ¹³C DEPT spectra, structure elucidation becomes even easier. Provide the structure that corresponds to the following data. [The identity of the carbons comes from the DEPT experiment.]

C₆H₁₁BrO₂

IR: 1745 cm ⁻¹

¹H NMR: δ 1.25 (t, 3H), 2.18 (quint, 2H), 2.58 (t, 2H), 3.46 (t, 2H), 4.15 (q, 2H)

¹³C NMR: δ 14.2 (CH₃) , 27.8 (CH₂) , 32.5 (CH₂) , 32.6 (CH₂) , 60.5 (CH₂) , 172.4 (C)

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