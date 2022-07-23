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Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 40a
Chapter 14, Problem 40a

Draw the expected signal for a hydrogen with the following coupling constants.
(a) Hₐ : δ 5.34 (Jₐ꜀ = 12 , Jₐ₆ = 2)
Chemical structure with labeled hydrogens: Hₐ, Hᵦ, H꜀. Hₐ has coupling constants Jₐ꜀ = 12, Jₐ₆ = 2.

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1
Identify the type of hydrogen environment: The hydrogen Hₐ is located at δ 5.34 ppm, which suggests it is in an alkene or aromatic environment.
Understand the coupling constants: Jₐ꜀ = 12 Hz indicates a trans coupling, typical for alkenes, while Jₐ₆ = 2 Hz suggests a long-range or allylic coupling.
Determine the splitting pattern: The hydrogen Hₐ will be split into a doublet of doublets due to the two different coupling constants.
Draw the signal: Start by drawing a doublet with a splitting of 12 Hz, then split each of these peaks further into doublets with a splitting of 2 Hz.
Label the peaks: Ensure that the peaks are labeled with the correct coupling constants, showing the larger splitting (12 Hz) and the smaller splitting (2 Hz).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Shift (δ)

Chemical shift (δ) is a measure of the resonance frequency of a nucleus relative to a standard in a magnetic field. It is expressed in parts per million (ppm) and provides information about the electronic environment surrounding the nucleus. In this question, δ 5.34 indicates the position of the hydrogen signal on the NMR spectrum.
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Coupling Constant (J)

The coupling constant (J) is a parameter that quantifies the interaction between nuclear spins in NMR spectroscopy, resulting in signal splitting. It is measured in Hertz (Hz) and reflects the strength of spin-spin coupling. Jₐ꜀ = 12 Hz and Jₐ₆ = 2 Hz indicate the splitting pattern of the hydrogen signal due to interactions with neighboring nuclei.
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Signal Multiplicity

Signal multiplicity refers to the number of peaks observed in an NMR signal due to spin-spin coupling. It is determined by the number of neighboring hydrogen atoms and their coupling constants. In this question, the hydrogen signal will be split into a pattern based on the given coupling constants, indicating the presence of adjacent hydrogen atoms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Though it wasn't discussed, what coupling constant would you expect for Hₐ and H꜀ in the spectrum of trans-but-2-enoic acid in Figure 15.50? Justify your answer.

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Textbook Question

A chemist made what was thought to be compound A or B. How could coupling constants between Ha and Hb be used to distinguish between the two isomers? [Hint: Draw a chair conformation of each.]

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Textbook Question

Replace Hₐ and H₆ in hexane with a deuterium. What is the relationship between the two products you obtain? Based on this, would you expect the two hydrogens to give one or two signals in the ¹H NMR spectrum?

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Textbook Question

Alkene hydrogens usually appear at similar chemical shifts between 5 and 6 ppm. The alkene hydrogens in the structure shown are very different. Rationalize the difference in chemical shifts between Hₐ and H₆ in the structure shown.

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Textbook Question

Draw the expected signal for a hydrogen with the following coupling constants.

(b) Hₐ : δ 3.34 (Jₐ꜀ = 9 , Jₐ₆ = 4 )

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Textbook Question

What coupling constant would you expect between Hₐ and H₆ in cyclopent-2-en-1-one?

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