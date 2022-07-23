Though it wasn't discussed, what coupling constant would you expect for Hₐ and H꜀ in the spectrum of trans-but-2-enoic acid in Figure 15.50? Justify your answer.
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Though it wasn't discussed, what coupling constant would you expect for Hₐ and H꜀ in the spectrum of trans-but-2-enoic acid in Figure 15.50? Justify your answer.
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A chemist made what was thought to be compound A or B. How could coupling constants between Ha and Hb be used to distinguish between the two isomers? [Hint: Draw a chair conformation of each.]
Replace Hₐ and H₆ in hexane with a deuterium. What is the relationship between the two products you obtain? Based on this, would you expect the two hydrogens to give one or two signals in the ¹H NMR spectrum?
Alkene hydrogens usually appear at similar chemical shifts between 5 and 6 ppm. The alkene hydrogens in the structure shown are very different. Rationalize the difference in chemical shifts between Hₐ and H₆ in the structure shown.
Draw the expected signal for a hydrogen with the following coupling constants.
(b) Hₐ : δ 3.34 (Jₐ꜀ = 9 , Jₐ₆ = 4 )
What coupling constant would you expect between Hₐ and H₆ in cyclopent-2-en-1-one?