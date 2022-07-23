Textbook Question
Draw the ¹H NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules in Assessment 15.63.
(d)
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Draw the ¹H NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules in Assessment 15.63.
(d)
Complete the table of ¹H NMR data you'd generate for each of the following molecules.
(d)
Draw the ¹H NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules in Assessment 15.63.
(c)
For the molecules in Assessment 15.58, give an approximate chemical shift for each indicated carbon. [The range of correct answers is large here.].
(a)
Complete the table of ¹H NMR data you'd generate for each of the following molecules.
(c)
Complete the table of ¹H NMR data you'd generate for each of the following molecules.
(b)