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Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 64d
Chapter 14, Problem 64d

Draw the ¹H NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules in Assessment 15.63.
(d) Structural formula of 2-chloropentane, showing a five-carbon chain with chlorine attached to the second carbon.

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1
Identify the molecular structure of the compound in question from Assessment 15.63. This will help determine the number of unique hydrogen environments present in the molecule.
Determine the number of unique hydrogen (¹H) environments in the molecule. Each unique environment will correspond to a different signal in the ¹H NMR spectrum.
Analyze the chemical shift for each type of hydrogen. Consider factors such as electronegativity of nearby atoms, hybridization, and aromaticity, which can affect the chemical shift values.
Consider the splitting pattern for each signal. Use the n+1 rule, where n is the number of neighboring hydrogens, to determine the multiplicity of each signal (singlet, doublet, triplet, etc.).
Estimate the integration of each signal, which corresponds to the relative number of hydrogens contributing to each signal. This helps in determining the ratio of different types of hydrogens in the molecule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

¹H NMR Spectroscopy

¹H NMR spectroscopy is a technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds by analyzing the magnetic environment of hydrogen atoms. It provides information about the number of hydrogen atoms, their chemical environment, and how they are connected within a molecule. Peaks in the spectrum correspond to different hydrogen environments, and their splitting patterns reveal information about neighboring hydrogen atoms.
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Chemical Shift

Chemical shift in ¹H NMR refers to the position of the NMR signal relative to a standard reference, typically tetramethylsilane (TMS). It is measured in parts per million (ppm) and indicates the electronic environment surrounding a hydrogen atom. Factors such as electronegativity, hybridization, and proximity to electronegative groups affect the chemical shift, helping to identify functional groups and structural features in a molecule.
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Spin-Spin Coupling

Spin-spin coupling, also known as J-coupling, occurs when hydrogen atoms influence each other's magnetic environment, causing splitting of NMR signals into multiplets. The number of peaks in a multiplet is determined by the n+1 rule, where n is the number of neighboring hydrogen atoms. This coupling provides insights into the connectivity and arrangement of atoms within a molecule, aiding in structural elucidation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete the table of ¹H NMR data you'd generate for each of the following molecules.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Draw the ¹³C NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules shown.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Draw the ¹H NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules in Assessment 15.63.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Draw the ¹H NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules in Assessment 15.63.

(b)

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Textbook Question

For the molecules in Assessment 15.58, give an approximate chemical shift for each indicated carbon. [The range of correct answers is large here.].

(a)

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Textbook Question

For the molecules in Assessment 15.58, give an approximate chemical shift for each indicated carbon. [The range of correct answers is large here.].

(c)

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