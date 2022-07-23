Textbook Question
Complete the table of ¹H NMR data you'd generate for each of the following molecules.
(d)
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Complete the table of ¹H NMR data you'd generate for each of the following molecules.
(d)
Draw the ¹³C NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules shown.
(a)
Draw the ¹H NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules in Assessment 15.63.
(c)
Draw the ¹H NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules in Assessment 15.63.
(b)
For the molecules in Assessment 15.58, give an approximate chemical shift for each indicated carbon. [The range of correct answers is large here.].
(a)
For the molecules in Assessment 15.58, give an approximate chemical shift for each indicated carbon. [The range of correct answers is large here.].
(c)