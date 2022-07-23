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Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 61d
Chapter 14, Problem 61d

Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?
(d) quintet

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1
Understand the concept of multiplicity in NMR spectroscopy: Multiplicity refers to the number of peaks observed in a signal, which is determined by the number of neighboring hydrogen atoms (n) plus one. The formula is (n+1).
Identify the quintet multiplicity: A quintet indicates that there are four neighboring hydrogen atoms. Using the formula (n+1), where n is the number of neighboring hydrogens, a quintet results from n=4.
Draw the signal for a quintet: A quintet will have five peaks. Visualize these peaks as evenly spaced lines on the spectrum, representing the splitting pattern.
Determine the ratio of peaks within a quintet: The ratio of peaks in a quintet follows Pascal's triangle, which for a quintet is 1:4:6:4:1. This means the central peak is the tallest, flanked by two smaller peaks on each side.
Consider the chemical environment: The quintet pattern is influenced by the chemical environment and the magnetic field experienced by the hydrogen atoms. Ensure that the chemical structure supports the presence of four neighboring hydrogens to produce a quintet.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multiplicity in NMR Spectroscopy

Multiplicity refers to the splitting of NMR signals into multiple peaks due to interactions between neighboring non-equivalent hydrogen atoms. This splitting pattern helps determine the number of adjacent hydrogens, providing insights into the molecular structure. A quintet indicates the presence of four neighboring hydrogens.
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General NMR Features

Pascal's Triangle in NMR

Pascal's Triangle is used to predict the ratio of peak intensities in NMR signal multiplicities. Each row corresponds to a different multiplicity, with the coefficients representing the relative intensities of the peaks. For a quintet, the peak ratio follows the sequence 1:4:6:4:1, reflecting the distribution of signal intensities.
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1H NMR Integration

Coupling Constant

The coupling constant (J) measures the interaction strength between neighboring nuclei, influencing the distance between peaks in a multiplet. It is expressed in Hertz (Hz) and remains consistent across the peaks of a multiplet, providing information about the spatial relationship between atoms in a molecule.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the hydrogen(s) screened in blue, draw the signal you would expect to see in a ¹H NMR spectrum. At which chemical shift would the signal appear?

(c)

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Textbook Question

Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?

(c) quartet

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Textbook Question

Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?

(a) doublet

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Textbook Question

Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?

(b) triplet

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Textbook Question

Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?

(e) sextet

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Textbook Question

Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?

(f) septet

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