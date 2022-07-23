Textbook Question
For the hydrogen(s) screened in blue, draw the signal you would expect to see in a ¹H NMR spectrum. At which chemical shift would the signal appear?
(c)
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For the hydrogen(s) screened in blue, draw the signal you would expect to see in a ¹H NMR spectrum. At which chemical shift would the signal appear?
(c)
Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?
(d) quintet
Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?
(c) quartet
Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?
(b) triplet
Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?
(f) septet
For the hydrogen(s) screened in blue, draw the signal you would expect to see in a ¹H NMR spectrum. At which chemical shift would the signal appear?
(e)