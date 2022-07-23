Textbook Question
Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?
(d) quintet
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Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?
(d) quintet
Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?
(c) quartet
Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?
(b) triplet
Predict the splitting pattern for each of the indicated hydrogens in Assessment 15.59.
(f)
Predict the splitting pattern for each of the indicated hydrogens in Assessment 15.59.
(e)
Predict the splitting pattern for each of the indicated hydrogens in Assessment 15.59.
(d)