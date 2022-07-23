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Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 61a
Chapter 14, Problem 61a

Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?
(a) doublet

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1
Understand the concept of multiplicity in NMR spectroscopy: Multiplicity refers to the number of peaks in a signal, which is determined by the number of neighboring hydrogen atoms (n) plus one (n+1 rule). A doublet indicates that there is one neighboring hydrogen atom.
Draw the signal for a doublet: A doublet consists of two peaks. These peaks are typically of equal intensity and are symmetrically spaced around the chemical shift of the hydrogen being observed.
Determine the ratio of peaks within a doublet: For a doublet, the ratio of the peaks is 1:1. This means that both peaks have the same height or intensity.
Visualize the doublet: Imagine two peaks on a graph, equally spaced and of equal height, representing the splitting of the signal due to the interaction with one neighboring hydrogen atom.
Consider the context of the doublet: In a real NMR spectrum, the spacing between the peaks of a doublet is determined by the coupling constant (J value), which provides information about the spatial relationship between the hydrogen atoms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

NMR Spectroscopy

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy is a technique used to observe the local magnetic fields around atomic nuclei. It provides detailed information about the structure, dynamics, reaction state, and chemical environment of molecules. In organic chemistry, NMR is crucial for determining the structure of organic compounds by analyzing the magnetic properties of certain atomic nuclei.
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Multiplicity in NMR

Multiplicity refers to the splitting of NMR signals into multiple peaks due to spin-spin coupling between non-equivalent hydrogen atoms. This splitting pattern provides insights into the number of neighboring hydrogen atoms. For example, a doublet indicates that the observed hydrogen atom has one neighboring hydrogen, splitting the signal into two peaks with a 1:1 ratio.
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Spin-Spin Coupling

Spin-spin coupling is the interaction between magnetic fields of neighboring nuclei, leading to the splitting of NMR signals. This phenomenon occurs when nuclei are close enough to influence each other's magnetic environment, resulting in a predictable pattern of peaks. The number of peaks and their intensity ratios help deduce the number of adjacent hydrogen atoms and their spatial arrangement.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?

(d) quintet

595
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Textbook Question

Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?

(c) quartet

938
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Textbook Question

Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?

(b) triplet

494
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Textbook Question

Predict the splitting pattern for each of the indicated hydrogens in Assessment 15.59.

(f)

1183
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Textbook Question

Predict the splitting pattern for each of the indicated hydrogens in Assessment 15.59.

(e)

1103
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Textbook Question

Predict the splitting pattern for each of the indicated hydrogens in Assessment 15.59.

(d)

1157
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