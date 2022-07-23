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Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 61f
Chapter 14, Problem 61f

Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?
(f) septet

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1
Understand the concept of multiplicity in NMR spectroscopy. Multiplicity refers to the splitting of NMR signals into multiple peaks due to interactions with neighboring non-equivalent protons. The number of peaks is determined by the n+1 rule, where n is the number of neighboring protons.
Identify the multiplicity given in the problem. Here, we are dealing with a 'septet'. According to the n+1 rule, a septet indicates that there are 6 neighboring protons (n = 6), as 6 + 1 = 7 peaks.
Determine the ratio of peaks within a septet. The ratio of peaks in a septet follows Pascal's triangle, which for a septet is 1:6:15:20:15:6:1. This means the intensity of the peaks will follow this pattern.
Draw the signal for a septet. When sketching the septet, ensure that there are seven peaks with the central peak being the tallest, and the heights of the peaks decreasing symmetrically as you move away from the center, following the ratio 1:6:15:20:15:6:1.
Review the concept of coupling constants. The distance between the peaks in a septet is determined by the coupling constant (J value), which is a measure of the interaction between the coupled protons. This is important for accurately representing the septet in an NMR spectrum.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

NMR Multiplicity

NMR multiplicity refers to the splitting of NMR signals into multiple peaks due to interactions between neighboring non-equivalent hydrogen atoms. The number of peaks in a signal is determined by the n+1 rule, where n is the number of neighboring hydrogens. This splitting provides insights into the number of adjacent hydrogens and the structure of the molecule.
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Septet in NMR

A septet in NMR spectroscopy is a signal that splits into seven peaks. This occurs when a hydrogen atom is adjacent to six equivalent hydrogen atoms, following the n+1 rule (6+1=7). The septet pattern is often seen in molecules with symmetrical environments, such as isopropyl groups, where the central hydrogen is influenced by six equivalent hydrogens.
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Pascal's Triangle and Peak Ratios

Pascal's Triangle is used to determine the intensity ratios of peaks in NMR multiplets. For a septet, the peak ratio follows the 1:6:15:20:15:6:1 pattern, derived from the seventh row of Pascal's Triangle. These ratios reflect the probability of different spin states of neighboring hydrogens, helping to interpret the relative intensities of the peaks in the septet.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the hydrogen(s) screened in blue, draw the signal you would expect to see in a ¹H NMR spectrum. At which chemical shift would the signal appear?

(c)

1046
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Textbook Question

Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?

(d) quintet

595
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Textbook Question

Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?

(c) quartet

938
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Textbook Question

Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?

(e) sextet

611
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Textbook Question

For the hydrogen(s) screened in blue, draw the signal you would expect to see in a ¹H NMR spectrum. At which chemical shift would the signal appear?

(e)

952
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Textbook Question

Complete the table of ¹H NMR data you'd generate for each of the following molecules.

(b)

1097
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