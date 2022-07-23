Given the ¹H NMR spectrum and the molecular formula, suggest a structure for each molecule. [The IR spectrum suggests the presence of two C=O bonds.]
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Given the ¹H NMR spectrum and the molecular formula, suggest a structure for each molecule. [The IR spectrum suggests the presence of two C=O bonds.]
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In the lab, ¹H NMR is often used to verify that a reaction has worked as expected by comparing the product spectrum with what is expected. Given the ¹H NMR of the reactant shown, draw the spectrum you'd expect to see of the product that results.
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A graduate student ran a reaction that produced a mixture of the following two compounds. After painstaking purification, she is able to separate the two compounds. Using ¹H NMR, how can she determine which diastereomer is in which separated sample?
Assign the peaks in the ¹H NMR spectrum for the molecule shown.
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Draw the 13C NMR spectrum you would expect to see for each of the molecules shown.
(c)
Given the ¹H NMR spectrum and the molecular formula, suggest a structure for each molecule. [The IR spectrum suggests the presence of two C=O bonds.]
(a) Important IR bands (cm ⁻ ¹) : 1728, 1708 [Note: The pKₐ of this molecule is around 10.]
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