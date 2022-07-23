For the following molecules, give the integration you would expect for the signal associated with the hydrogens at the labeled carbons. [Pay attention to the symmetry, or lack of symmetry, in the molecules.]
(c)
For the following molecules, give the integration you would expect for the signal associated with the hydrogens at the labeled carbons. [Pay attention to the symmetry, or lack of symmetry, in the molecules.]
(c)
For the following molecules, give the integration you would expect for the signal associated with the hydrogens at the labeled carbons. [Pay attention to the symmetry, or lack of symmetry, in the molecules.]
(f)
For the following molecules, give the integration you would expect for the signal associated with the hydrogens at the labeled carbons. [Pay attention to the symmetry, or lack of symmetry, in the molecules.]
(e)
For the following molecules, give the chemical shift for each indicated hydrogen.
(e)
Predict the splitting pattern for each of the indicated hydrogens in Assessment 15.59.
(a)
For the following molecules, give the chemical shift for each indicated hydrogen.
(d)