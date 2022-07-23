Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 59b
Chapter 14, Problem 59b

For the following molecules, give the chemical shift for each indicated hydrogen.
(b) Molecule structure with labeled hydrogens: H3C-CH2-O-CH3, indicating positions for chemical shift analysis.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecular structure and locate the hydrogen atoms for which the chemical shift needs to be determined.
Understand the concept of chemical shift in NMR spectroscopy, which is influenced by the electronic environment surrounding the hydrogen atoms.
Consider the electronic effects such as electronegativity of nearby atoms, hybridization of the carbon atom to which the hydrogen is attached, and any resonance effects that might deshield or shield the hydrogen.
Use typical chemical shift ranges for different types of hydrogen environments: alkane (0.9-1.5 ppm), alkene (4.6-6.0 ppm), aromatic (6.0-8.5 ppm), and others, to estimate the chemical shift.
Compare the hydrogen environments in the molecule to known reference values or tables to assign a chemical shift range for each indicated hydrogen.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Shift in NMR Spectroscopy

Chemical shift refers to the resonant frequency of a nucleus relative to a standard in a magnetic field, measured in parts per million (ppm). It provides information about the electronic environment surrounding a nucleus, typically hydrogen in proton NMR. Different chemical environments cause shifts in the resonance frequency, allowing for the identification of functional groups and structural features in a molecule.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:44
1H NMR Chemical Shifts

Shielding and Deshielding Effects

Shielding occurs when electron density around a nucleus increases, causing the nucleus to experience a reduced magnetic field and resonate at a higher field (lower ppm). Deshielding is the opposite, where decreased electron density exposes the nucleus to a stronger magnetic field, resulting in a lower field (higher ppm) resonance. These effects are influenced by electronegative atoms, pi bonds, and aromatic rings, which alter the chemical shift.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:18
Ranking Shielded Protons

Functional Group Influence on Chemical Shift

Different functional groups have characteristic chemical shifts due to their distinct electronic environments. For example, hydrogens in alkanes typically resonate between 0-3 ppm, while those in alkenes appear around 4.5-6.5 ppm. Understanding these typical ranges helps predict and interpret the chemical shifts of hydrogens in various molecular contexts, aiding in the structural elucidation of organic compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Identifying Functional Groups
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the following molecules, give the integration you would expect for the signal associated with the hydrogens at the labeled carbons. [Pay attention to the symmetry, or lack of symmetry, in the molecules.]

(c)

1008
views
Textbook Question

For the following molecules, give the integration you would expect for the signal associated with the hydrogens at the labeled carbons. [Pay attention to the symmetry, or lack of symmetry, in the molecules.]

(f)

1010
views
Textbook Question

For the following molecules, give the integration you would expect for the signal associated with the hydrogens at the labeled carbons. [Pay attention to the symmetry, or lack of symmetry, in the molecules.]

(e)

1011
views
Textbook Question

For the following molecules, give the chemical shift for each indicated hydrogen.

(e)

1168
views
Textbook Question

Predict the splitting pattern for each of the indicated hydrogens in Assessment 15.59.

(a)

1110
views
Textbook Question

For the following molecules, give the chemical shift for each indicated hydrogen.

(d)

1118
views