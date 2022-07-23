For the following molecules, give the integration you would expect for the signal associated with the hydrogens at the labeled carbons. [Pay attention to the symmetry, or lack of symmetry, in the molecules.]
(f)
For the following molecules, give the integration you would expect for the signal associated with the hydrogens at the labeled carbons. [Pay attention to the symmetry, or lack of symmetry, in the molecules.]
(f)
How many distinct signals would you expect to see in the ¹H NMR spectrum of the following molecules? [Ignore diastereotopic hydrogens for the sake of this assessment.]
(c)
For the following molecules, give the integration you would expect for the signal associated with the hydrogens at the labeled carbons. [Pay attention to the symmetry, or lack of symmetry, in the molecules.]
(e)
How many distinct signals would you expect to see in the ¹H NMR spectrum of the following molecules? [Ignore diastereotopic hydrogens for the sake of this assessment.]
(f)
For the following molecules, give the chemical shift for each indicated hydrogen.
(b)
How many distinct signals would you expect to see in the ¹H NMR spectrum of the following molecules? [Ignore diastereotopic hydrogens for the sake of this assessment.]
(b)