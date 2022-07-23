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Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 58c
Chapter 14, Problem 58c

For the following molecules, give the integration you would expect for the signal associated with the hydrogens at the labeled carbons. [Pay attention to the symmetry, or lack of symmetry, in the molecules.]
(c) Chemical structure with labeled carbons 1-4, featuring an oxygen and nitrogen atom in a five-membered ring.

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1
Identify the labeled carbons in the molecule. These are the carbons whose hydrogen signals you need to analyze.
Determine the number of hydrogen atoms attached to each labeled carbon. This will directly affect the integration of the NMR signal.
Examine the symmetry of the molecule. Symmetrical molecules may have equivalent hydrogens, which can simplify the integration process.
Consider the chemical environment of the hydrogens. Hydrogens in similar environments will have similar chemical shifts and may be integrated together.
Calculate the integration values based on the number of hydrogens at each labeled carbon. The integration is proportional to the number of hydrogens contributing to the signal.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

NMR Spectroscopy

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy is a technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds by observing the magnetic properties of certain atomic nuclei. In NMR, the integration of signals corresponds to the relative number of hydrogen atoms contributing to each signal, providing insight into the molecular structure and symmetry.
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Integration in NMR

Integration in NMR refers to the area under the peaks in an NMR spectrum, which is proportional to the number of hydrogen atoms that produce each signal. This allows chemists to determine the ratio of different types of hydrogen atoms in a molecule, which is crucial for deducing the structure and understanding the symmetry of the molecule.
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Molecular Symmetry

Molecular symmetry involves the spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule that results in equivalent environments for certain atoms or groups. Symmetry affects the NMR signals by potentially reducing the number of unique signals observed, as equivalent hydrogens will produce the same signal, simplifying the analysis of the spectrum.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the following molecules, give the integration you would expect for the signal associated with the hydrogens at the labeled carbons. [Pay attention to the symmetry, or lack of symmetry, in the molecules.]

(f)

1010
views
Textbook Question

How many distinct signals would you expect to see in the ¹H NMR spectrum of the following molecules? [Ignore diastereotopic hydrogens for the sake of this assessment.]

(c)

1078
views
Textbook Question

For the following molecules, give the integration you would expect for the signal associated with the hydrogens at the labeled carbons. [Pay attention to the symmetry, or lack of symmetry, in the molecules.]

(e)

1011
views
Textbook Question

How many distinct signals would you expect to see in the ¹H NMR spectrum of the following molecules? [Ignore diastereotopic hydrogens for the sake of this assessment.]

(f)

1053
views
Textbook Question

For the following molecules, give the chemical shift for each indicated hydrogen.

(b)

764
views
Textbook Question

How many distinct signals would you expect to see in the ¹H NMR spectrum of the following molecules? [Ignore diastereotopic hydrogens for the sake of this assessment.]

(b)

1095
views