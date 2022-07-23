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Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 58e
Chapter 14, Problem 58e

For the following molecules, give the integration you would expect for the signal associated with the hydrogens at the labeled carbons. [Pay attention to the symmetry, or lack of symmetry, in the molecules.]
(e) Molecule structure with labeled carbons 1 to 4, showing a branched chain with a triple bond at carbon 4.

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1
Identify the labeled carbon atoms in the molecule and determine the number of hydrogen atoms attached to each labeled carbon.
Consider the symmetry of the molecule. Symmetrical molecules may have equivalent hydrogens, which will affect the integration of NMR signals.
For each set of equivalent hydrogens, determine the total number of hydrogens. This number will be directly proportional to the integration value of the NMR signal.
If the molecule is symmetrical, group the equivalent hydrogens together and sum their contributions to the integration.
Express the integration values as ratios, reflecting the relative number of hydrogens contributing to each signal in the NMR spectrum.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

NMR Spectroscopy

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy is a technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds by observing the behavior of nuclei in a magnetic field. In NMR, the integration of signals corresponds to the number of hydrogen atoms contributing to each signal, providing insight into the molecular structure and symmetry.
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Integration in NMR

Integration in NMR refers to the area under the peaks in an NMR spectrum, which is proportional to the number of hydrogen atoms that produce each signal. By analyzing the integration values, chemists can deduce the relative number of hydrogens in different environments within a molecule, which is crucial for structural elucidation.
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Molecular Symmetry

Molecular symmetry involves the spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule that results in equivalent environments for certain atoms or groups. Symmetry affects the NMR signals by potentially reducing the number of unique signals, as equivalent hydrogens will produce the same signal, simplifying the analysis of the spectrum.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the following molecules, give the integration you would expect for the signal associated with the hydrogens at the labeled carbons. [Pay attention to the symmetry, or lack of symmetry, in the molecules.]

(c)

1008
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Textbook Question

For the following molecules, give the integration you would expect for the signal associated with the hydrogens at the labeled carbons. [Pay attention to the symmetry, or lack of symmetry, in the molecules.]

(f)

1010
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Textbook Question

How many distinct signals would you expect to see in the ¹H NMR spectrum of the following molecules? [Ignore diastereotopic hydrogens for the sake of this assessment.]

(c)

1078
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Textbook Question

How many distinct signals would you expect to see in the ¹H NMR spectrum of the following molecules? [Ignore diastereotopic hydrogens for the sake of this assessment.]

(f)

1053
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Textbook Question

For the following molecules, give the chemical shift for each indicated hydrogen.

(b)

764
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Textbook Question

For the following molecules, give the chemical shift for each indicated hydrogen.

(d)

1118
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