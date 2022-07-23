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Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 62c
Chapter 14, Problem 62c

For the hydrogen(s) screened in blue, draw the signal you would expect to see in a ¹H NMR spectrum. At which chemical shift would the signal appear?
(c) Molecule with a blue-highlighted hydrogen on a methyl group adjacent to a carbonyl, illustrating NMR spin-splitting.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the hydrogen atoms screened in blue on the molecular structure. These are the specific hydrogens for which you need to predict the NMR signal.
Consider the chemical environment of these hydrogens. Factors such as electronegativity of nearby atoms, hybridization, and proximity to functional groups will influence the chemical shift.
Estimate the chemical shift range for these hydrogens. Use typical chemical shift values for similar environments, such as alkyl, alkenyl, aromatic, or carbonyl-adjacent hydrogens.
Determine the splitting pattern of the NMR signal. This depends on the number of neighboring hydrogens (n) using the n+1 rule, where n is the number of adjacent hydrogens.
Predict the appearance of the signal in the NMR spectrum, including its chemical shift, multiplicity (singlet, doublet, triplet, etc.), and relative integration (area under the peak corresponding to the number of hydrogens).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy

NMR spectroscopy is a technique used to observe the local magnetic fields around atomic nuclei. In ¹H NMR, it specifically examines hydrogen atoms, providing information about the number of hydrogen environments, their electronic surroundings, and molecular structure. The chemical shift, measured in parts per million (ppm), indicates the environment of the hydrogen atoms.
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Chemical Shift

Chemical shift in NMR refers to the resonant frequency of a nucleus relative to a standard in a magnetic field. It provides insight into the electronic environment surrounding the hydrogen atoms. Factors such as electronegativity of nearby atoms and hybridization affect the chemical shift, allowing chemists to deduce structural information about the molecule.
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Spin-Spin Coupling

Spin-spin coupling occurs when non-equivalent hydrogen atoms influence each other's magnetic environment, causing splitting of NMR signals into multiplets. The pattern and number of peaks in a multiplet provide information about the number of neighboring hydrogen atoms, following the n+1 rule, where n is the number of adjacent hydrogens.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?

(d) quintet

595
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Textbook Question

Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?

(e) sextet

611
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Textbook Question

Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?

(f) septet

930
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Textbook Question

Complete the table of ¹H NMR data you'd generate for each of the following molecules.

(c)

960
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Textbook Question

For the hydrogen(s) screened in blue, draw the signal you would expect to see in a ¹H NMR spectrum. At which chemical shift would the signal appear?

(e)

952
views
Textbook Question

Complete the table of ¹H NMR data you'd generate for each of the following molecules.

(b)

1097
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