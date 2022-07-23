Textbook Question
Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?
(d) quintet
595
views
Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?
(d) quintet
Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?
(e) sextet
Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?
(f) septet
Complete the table of ¹H NMR data you'd generate for each of the following molecules.
(c)
For the hydrogen(s) screened in blue, draw the signal you would expect to see in a ¹H NMR spectrum. At which chemical shift would the signal appear?
(e)
Complete the table of ¹H NMR data you'd generate for each of the following molecules.
(b)