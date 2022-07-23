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Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 19b
Chapter 14, Problem 19b

For the molecules shown, give the number of signals expected and the relative ratio of the signal integrations.
(b) Chemical structure of isopropylbenzene, showing a benzene ring with an isopropyl group attached.

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1
Identify the unique hydrogen environments in the molecule. Each unique environment will give rise to a separate NMR signal.
Consider the symmetry of the molecule. Symmetrical molecules may have fewer unique hydrogen environments due to equivalent positions.
Count the number of hydrogens in each unique environment to determine the relative ratio of the signal integrations. This is because the area under each NMR signal is proportional to the number of hydrogens contributing to that signal.
Use the chemical structure to determine if any hydrogens are in similar electronic environments, which would result in them being equivalent and thus contributing to the same signal.
Summarize the number of signals and their relative integrations based on the analysis of unique hydrogen environments and their symmetry.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

NMR Spectroscopy

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is a technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds by analyzing the magnetic properties of atomic nuclei. In NMR, different environments of hydrogen atoms (protons) in a molecule produce distinct signals, allowing chemists to infer the number and type of hydrogen environments present.
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Chemical Shift

Chemical shift refers to the position of an NMR signal relative to a standard reference compound, typically tetramethylsilane (TMS). It provides information about the electronic environment surrounding a nucleus, with shifts influenced by factors such as electronegativity and hybridization of nearby atoms. Understanding chemical shifts helps predict the number of signals in an NMR spectrum.
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Signal Integration

Signal integration in NMR spectroscopy quantifies the area under each signal peak, which corresponds to the number of protons contributing to that signal. The relative ratio of signal integrations reflects the proportion of different types of protons in the molecule, aiding in the determination of molecular structure by indicating how many protons are in each distinct environment.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many sets of equivalent hydrogens are present in the molecule that resulted in this NMR spectrum? [Recall that some signals can be split into multiple peaks—they are still just one signal.]

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Textbook Question

The methyl hydrogens in propane appear at a chemical shift of 0.9 ppm, whereas the methyl hydrogens of propene appear around 2.5 ppm. Explain.

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Textbook Question

(a) Calculate the resonance frequency of an aldehydic proton ( δ 9.3 ppm) if it is detected on a 60-MHz NMR spectrometer.

(b) What if it were detected on a 300-MHz instrument?

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Textbook Question

If rotation is restricted, as in the case of the molecule shown, the hydrogens labeled a and b are nonequivalent. Why?

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Textbook Question

Without worrying about the relative location of the signals (i.e., the chemical shift) or the splitting patterns, draw a spectrum of the following molecule, being sure to indicate the integration of each peak. Label each signal based on the set of equivalent hydrogens to which it corresponds. [We expand on this question in future assessments.]

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Textbook Question

Without worrying about the relative location of the signals (i.e., the chemical shift) or the splitting patterns, draw a spectrum of the following molecule. Be sure to label each signal based on the set of equivalent hydrogens to which it corresponds.

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