How many sets of equivalent hydrogens are present in the molecule that resulted in this NMR spectrum? [Recall that some signals can be split into multiple peaks—they are still just one signal.]
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How many sets of equivalent hydrogens are present in the molecule that resulted in this NMR spectrum? [Recall that some signals can be split into multiple peaks—they are still just one signal.]
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The methyl hydrogens in propane appear at a chemical shift of 0.9 ppm, whereas the methyl hydrogens of propene appear around 2.5 ppm. Explain.
(a) Calculate the resonance frequency of an aldehydic proton ( δ 9.3 ppm) if it is detected on a 60-MHz NMR spectrometer.
(b) What if it were detected on a 300-MHz instrument?
If rotation is restricted, as in the case of the molecule shown, the hydrogens labeled a and b are nonequivalent. Why?
Without worrying about the relative location of the signals (i.e., the chemical shift) or the splitting patterns, draw a spectrum of the following molecule, being sure to indicate the integration of each peak. Label each signal based on the set of equivalent hydrogens to which it corresponds. [We expand on this question in future assessments.]
Without worrying about the relative location of the signals (i.e., the chemical shift) or the splitting patterns, draw a spectrum of the following molecule. Be sure to label each signal based on the set of equivalent hydrogens to which it corresponds.