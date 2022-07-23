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Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 57f
Chapter 14, Problem 57f

How many distinct signals would you expect to see in the ¹H NMR spectrum of the following molecules? [Ignore diastereotopic hydrogens for the sake of this assessment.]
(f) Chemical structure of methoxyethylbenzene, showing a benzene ring with methoxy and ethyl groups attached.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecular structure of the given molecule. Understanding the structure is crucial as it helps in determining the number of unique hydrogen environments.
Examine the symmetry of the molecule. Symmetrical molecules often have fewer distinct hydrogen environments because equivalent hydrogens will produce the same NMR signal.
Determine the number of unique hydrogen environments. Look for hydrogens in different chemical environments, such as those attached to different functional groups or in different positions relative to other atoms or groups.
Consider the effect of chemical shifts. Hydrogens in different environments will have different chemical shifts, leading to distinct signals in the NMR spectrum.
Ignore diastereotopic hydrogens as instructed. Diastereotopic hydrogens can sometimes lead to additional signals, but for this problem, they are not considered, simplifying the analysis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

¹H NMR Spectroscopy

¹H NMR (Proton Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) spectroscopy is a technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds by observing the magnetic environment of hydrogen atoms. Each distinct hydrogen environment in a molecule produces a separate signal in the NMR spectrum, allowing chemists to infer the number and types of hydrogen atoms present.
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Chemical Equivalence

Chemical equivalence in NMR refers to hydrogen atoms that are in identical environments and thus produce the same signal. Hydrogens are considered equivalent if they are interchangeable by a symmetry operation, such as rotation or reflection, within the molecule. Identifying equivalent hydrogens is crucial for predicting the number of signals in an NMR spectrum.
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Symmetry in Molecules

Symmetry in molecules plays a key role in determining the number of distinct NMR signals. Symmetrical molecules often have fewer distinct hydrogen environments because symmetry operations can make different hydrogens equivalent. Understanding the symmetry elements, such as axes of rotation or planes of reflection, helps in identifying equivalent hydrogens and predicting NMR signals.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the following molecules, give the integration you would expect for the signal associated with the hydrogens at the labeled carbons. [Pay attention to the symmetry, or lack of symmetry, in the molecules.]

(c)

1008
views
Textbook Question

For the following molecules, give the integration you would expect for the signal associated with the hydrogens at the labeled carbons. [Pay attention to the symmetry, or lack of symmetry, in the molecules.]

(f)

1010
views
Textbook Question

How many distinct signals would you expect to see in the ¹H NMR spectrum of the following molecules? [Ignore diastereotopic hydrogens for the sake of this assessment.]

(c)

1078
views
Textbook Question

For the following molecules, give the integration you would expect for the signal associated with the hydrogens at the labeled carbons. [Pay attention to the symmetry, or lack of symmetry, in the molecules.]

(e)

1011
views
Textbook Question

How many distinct signals would you expect to see in the ¹H NMR spectrum of the following molecules? [Ignore diastereotopic hydrogens for the sake of this assessment.]

(a)

1270
views
Textbook Question

How many distinct signals would you expect to see in the ¹H NMR spectrum of the following molecules? [Ignore diastereotopic hydrogens for the sake of this assessment.]

(b)

1095
views