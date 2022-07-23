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Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 14b
Chapter 14, Problem 14b

How many sets of equivalent hydrogens are in each molecule shown?
(b) Chemical structure of 2-butanone, showing a ketone group and methyl groups, used to identify equivalent hydrogen sets.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecular structure of the given compound. Look for any symmetry or repeating units within the molecule, as these can indicate equivalent hydrogens.
Examine the carbon skeleton of the molecule. Hydrogens attached to the same carbon atom or to equivalent carbon atoms (due to symmetry) are typically equivalent.
Consider the presence of functional groups or substituents. Hydrogens in similar chemical environments, such as those adjacent to the same functional group, are often equivalent.
Analyze the molecule for any plane of symmetry or center of symmetry. Hydrogens that are mirrored across a plane of symmetry or are symmetrically equivalent will be equivalent.
Count the distinct sets of equivalent hydrogens based on your analysis. Each set corresponds to hydrogens that are in the same chemical environment and are indistinguishable by NMR spectroscopy.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equivalent Hydrogens

Equivalent hydrogens are hydrogen atoms in a molecule that are in identical chemical environments. They exhibit the same chemical shift in NMR spectroscopy because they are indistinguishable by the spectrometer. Identifying equivalent hydrogens is crucial for predicting the number of signals in a proton NMR spectrum.
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Chemical Environment

The chemical environment of a hydrogen atom in a molecule is determined by the surrounding atoms and the molecular structure. Factors such as electronegativity, hybridization, and proximity to functional groups influence the chemical environment. Understanding these factors helps in identifying equivalent hydrogens and predicting NMR spectra.
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NMR Spectroscopy

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is a technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds by observing the behavior of nuclei in a magnetic field. In proton NMR, equivalent hydrogens produce a single signal, while non-equivalent hydrogens produce distinct signals. Analyzing these signals helps in deducing the molecular structure.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many sets of equivalent hydrogens are in each molecule shown?

(c)

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Textbook Question

How many sets of equivalent hydrogens are in each molecule shown?

(a)

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Textbook Question

Draw the peak that would correspond to the hydrogens at C₃ in the molecule shown. Be sure to indicate the integration and place it at an appropriate chemical shift.

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Textbook Question

How many unique ¹H NMR signals would you expect in an NMR spectrum for the following molecules?

(a)

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Textbook Question

How many unique ¹H NMR signals would you expect in an NMR spectrum for the following molecules?

(b)

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Textbook Question

Calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency for curacin A, which has a molecular formula of C23H35NOS .

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