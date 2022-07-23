Textbook Question
How many sets of equivalent hydrogens are in each molecule shown?
(c)
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How many sets of equivalent hydrogens are in each molecule shown?
(c)
How many sets of equivalent hydrogens are in each molecule shown?
(a)
Draw the peak that would correspond to the hydrogens at C₃ in the molecule shown. Be sure to indicate the integration and place it at an appropriate chemical shift.
How many unique ¹H NMR signals would you expect in an NMR spectrum for the following molecules?
(a)
How many unique ¹H NMR signals would you expect in an NMR spectrum for the following molecules?
(b)
Calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency for curacin A, which has a molecular formula of C23H35NOS .