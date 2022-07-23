Textbook Question
How many sets of equivalent hydrogens are in each molecule shown?
(a)
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How many sets of equivalent hydrogens are in each molecule shown?
(a)
How many sets of equivalent hydrogens are in each molecule shown?
(b)
How many unique ¹H NMR signals would you expect in an NMR spectrum for the following molecules?
(c)
How many unique ¹H NMR signals would you expect in an NMR spectrum for the following molecules?
(a)
How many unique ¹H NMR signals would you expect in an NMR spectrum for the following molecules?
(b)
Calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency for curacin A, which has a molecular formula of C23H35NOS .