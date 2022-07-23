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Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 14c
Chapter 14, Problem 14c

How many sets of equivalent hydrogens are in each molecule shown?
(c) Chemical structure of ethyl pentanoate, showing a pentane ring connected to an ester group with an ethyl chain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecular structure of the given compound. Look for any symmetry or repeating units within the molecule, as these can indicate equivalent hydrogens.
Examine the carbon skeleton of the molecule. Hydrogens attached to the same type of carbon (e.g., primary, secondary, tertiary) in a symmetrical environment are often equivalent.
Consider the presence of functional groups or substituents. Hydrogens in similar chemical environments, such as those adjacent to the same functional group, are likely equivalent.
Analyze the molecule for any plane of symmetry or center of symmetry. Hydrogens that are mirrored across a plane or centered around a point are typically equivalent.
Group the hydrogens into sets based on their chemical environment and symmetry considerations. Each set represents a group of equivalent hydrogens.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equivalent Hydrogens

Equivalent hydrogens are hydrogen atoms in a molecule that are in identical chemical environments. They exhibit the same chemical shift in NMR spectroscopy because they are indistinguishable by the spectrometer. Identifying equivalent hydrogens is crucial for predicting NMR spectra and understanding molecular symmetry.
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Chemical Environment

The chemical environment of a hydrogen atom refers to the surrounding atoms and the electronic structure that influence its chemical behavior. Factors such as the type of neighboring atoms, bond angles, and electronic effects (like inductive or resonance effects) determine the chemical environment, affecting properties like chemical shift in NMR.
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NMR Spectroscopy

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy is a technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds by observing the magnetic properties of atomic nuclei. In NMR, equivalent hydrogens produce a single signal, allowing chemists to deduce the number of unique hydrogen environments and infer structural information about the molecule.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many sets of equivalent hydrogens are in each molecule shown?

(a)

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Textbook Question

How many sets of equivalent hydrogens are in each molecule shown?

(b)

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Textbook Question

How many unique ¹H NMR signals would you expect in an NMR spectrum for the following molecules?

(c)

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Textbook Question

How many unique ¹H NMR signals would you expect in an NMR spectrum for the following molecules?

(a)

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Textbook Question

How many unique ¹H NMR signals would you expect in an NMR spectrum for the following molecules?

(b)

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Textbook Question

Calculate the index of hydrogen deficiency for curacin A, which has a molecular formula of C23H35NOS .

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