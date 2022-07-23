For the molecules shown, give the number of signals expected and the relative ratio of the signal integrations.
(b)
For the molecules shown, give the number of signals expected and the relative ratio of the signal integrations.
(b)
If rotation is restricted, as in the case of the molecule shown, the hydrogens labeled a and b are nonequivalent. Why?
How many unique ¹H NMR signals would you expect in an NMR spectrum for the following molecules?
(c)
Without worrying about the relative location of the signals (i.e., the chemical shift) or the splitting patterns, draw a spectrum of the following molecule. Be sure to label each signal based on the set of equivalent hydrogens to which it corresponds.
How many unique ¹H NMR signals would you expect in an NMR spectrum for the following molecules?
(a)
How many unique ¹H NMR signals would you expect in an NMR spectrum for the following molecules?
(b)