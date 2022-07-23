Textbook Question
Draw the 13C NMR spectrum of each molecule in Assessment 15.48.
(a)
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Draw the 13C NMR spectrum of each molecule in Assessment 15.48.
(a)
Sketch the signals you would expect to see for Hb in the molecule shown. The important coupling constants are given.
How many signals would you expect in the ¹³C NMR spectrum of each molecule shown?
(c)
Sketch the signals you would expect to see for H꜀ in the molecule shown. The important coupling constants are given.
Draw the 13C NMR spectrum of each molecule in Assessment 15.48.
(b)
Sketch the signals you would expect to see for Hₐ in the molecule shown. The important coupling constants are given.