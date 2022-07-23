Given the ¹H NMR spectrum and the molecular formula, suggest a structure for each molecule. [The IR spectrum suggests the presence of two C=O bonds.]
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Given the ¹H NMR spectrum and the molecular formula, suggest a structure for each molecule. [The IR spectrum suggests the presence of two C=O bonds.]
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A graduate student ran a reaction that produced a mixture of the following two compounds. After painstaking purification, she is able to separate the two compounds. Using ¹H NMR, how can she determine which diastereomer is in which separated sample?
Assign the peaks in the ¹H NMR spectrum for the molecule shown.
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For the compound shown, produce a table of the shift, integration, and multiplicity of each peak you would expect to see in a ¹H NMR spectrum.
The spectral data below are presented in a manner similar to what you would find in a chemistry research journal. Identify the structure for each set of data.
(c) C₇H₁₄O₂ : ¹H NMR: δ 0.91 (3H, t, J = 7.0 Hz), 1.11 (6H, d, J = 7.0 Hz), 1.82 (2H, sextet), 2.40 (1H, sept, J = 7.0 Hz), 4.14 (2H, t, J = 7.1 Hz); IR (cm ⁻¹) : 1745, 1200
Given the ¹H NMR spectrum and the molecular formula, suggest a structure for each molecule. [The IR spectrum suggests the presence of two C=O bonds.]
(a) Important IR bands (cm ⁻ ¹) : 1728, 1708 [Note: The pKₐ of this molecule is around 10.]
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