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Ch. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 15 - Structural Identification II: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 60f
Chapter 14, Problem 60f

Predict the splitting pattern for each of the indicated hydrogens in Assessment 15.59.
(f) Chemical structure with labeled hydrogens: H1, H2, H3, for predicting spin-splitting patterns in 1H NMR analysis.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of hydrogen atoms in the molecule. Look for different environments such as alkyl, alkenyl, aromatic, etc., and note the number of hydrogen atoms in each environment.
Determine the number of neighboring hydrogen atoms for each type of hydrogen. This is crucial for predicting the splitting pattern, as the number of neighboring hydrogens (n) will influence the multiplicity of the signal.
Apply the n+1 rule to predict the splitting pattern. According to this rule, the number of peaks in the NMR signal is equal to the number of neighboring hydrogens plus one. For example, if a hydrogen has 2 neighboring hydrogens, its signal will be a triplet (2+1=3).
Consider any special cases such as equivalent hydrogens or coupling constants. Equivalent hydrogens will not split each other, and coupling constants can affect the appearance of the splitting pattern.
Review the chemical structure for symmetry or other factors that might affect the splitting pattern. Symmetrical molecules may have fewer unique signals due to equivalent environments.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

NMR Spectroscopy

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy is a technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds by observing the magnetic properties of certain atomic nuclei. In NMR, the splitting pattern of hydrogen signals provides information about the number of neighboring hydrogen atoms, which helps in deducing the molecular structure.
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Spin-Spin Coupling

Spin-spin coupling, also known as J-coupling, occurs when the magnetic field of one nucleus affects the magnetic field of a neighboring nucleus. This interaction causes the splitting of NMR signals into multiplets, with the number of peaks in a multiplet indicating the number of adjacent hydrogens plus one (n+1 rule).
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Multiplicity

Multiplicity refers to the number of peaks observed in an NMR signal due to spin-spin coupling. It is determined by the n+1 rule, where 'n' is the number of neighboring hydrogens. Common multiplicities include singlets, doublets, triplets, and quartets, each providing insights into the molecular environment of the hydrogen atoms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?

(c) quartet

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Textbook Question

Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?

(a) doublet

970
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Textbook Question

Draw the signal for the following multiplicities. What is the ratio of peaks within each signal?

(b) triplet

494
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Textbook Question

Predict the splitting pattern for each of the indicated hydrogens in Assessment 15.59.

(c)

1032
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Textbook Question

Predict the splitting pattern for each of the indicated hydrogens in Assessment 15.59.

(e)

1103
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Textbook Question

Predict the splitting pattern for each of the indicated hydrogens in Assessment 15.59.

(d)

1157
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