Textbook Question
(a) Rank the following bonds in terms of the strength of their bond dipole (1 = weakest, 6 = strongest).
(b) Which carbon has the largest δ⁺ ?
C―F, C―Br, C―I, C―H, C―C, C―Cl
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(a) Rank the following bonds in terms of the strength of their bond dipole (1 = weakest, 6 = strongest).
(b) Which carbon has the largest δ⁺ ?
C―F, C―Br, C―I, C―H, C―C, C―Cl
The spectrum shown here is for a molecule with a molecular formula of C₄H₉Cl. Suggest a structure for this molecule.
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Every number in Pascal’s triangle is the sum of the two numbers above it. Given this, fill in the missing numbers.